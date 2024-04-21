Liverpool suffer blow as major transfer target admits he would follow Xabi Alonso to next club

By Tom Hancock
published

Title-winning Bayer Leverkusen boss Alonso has ruled himself out of returning to Liverpool as Jurgen Klopp's successor

Bayer Leverkusen head coach Xabi Alonso
(Image credit: Alamy)

Liverpool may have their work cut out to sign Alex Grimaldo from Bayer Leverkusen this summer, after the defender emphasised the specialness of his relationship with current boss Xabi Alonso.

Alonso guided Leverkusen to their first ever Bundesliga title last weekend, having previously committed his future to the club – ruling himself out of succeeding Jurgen Klopp when he leaves Anfield at the end of the season.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1