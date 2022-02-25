Europa League last-16 draw and Europa Conference League last-16 draw build-up LIVE!

Refresh

For now, though, back to the draws. Let's start with the Europa League. Sixteen teams go into the next round, with eight progressing from the round that finished last night (more on those games shortly) and eight seeded teams progressing straight from having topped their groups earlier in the competition. UNSEEDED Atalanta Barcelona Porto Real Betis Braga RB Leipzig Rangers Sevilla SEEDED Bayer Leverkusen Eintracht Frankfurt Monaco Spartak Moskva Crvena zvezda Galatasaray Lyon West Ham

We'll update you on the outcome of that meeting when we have that news. Current expectations are that the Champions League final will be moved but no new host decided yet, and that Russia World Cup qualifier play-offs will be moved to a neutral country. Remember, even if Russia do qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, they will not be able to compete as they are currently serving a doping ban. What that means in practice is that Russia will play, but not be called Russia or wear a Russia kit.

The next round draws aren't the only thing happening today: UEFA has also called an extraordinary meeting to discuss the Russian invasion of Ukraine. As things stand, May's Champions League final is set to take place in the Russian city of Saint Petersburg. This meeting, which is currently taking place, is expected to decide to move the venue, though it may not decide on a new host city today. There is also the matter of what to do about next month's World Cup qualifiers. Poland are set to play Russia away on Thursday, March 24, with either Sweden or the Czech Republic then playing away at Russia should Russia win. Yesterday, Poland, Sweden and the Czech Republic's football associations co-signed a statement refusing to travel to Russia for those games. Polish, Czech and Swedish FAs jointly tell FIFA they refuse to travel to Russia to play World Cup play-off matches next month over safety concerns. Want “immediate” reaction from FIFA and UEFA. Russia would face Sweden or the Czech Republic if they beat Poland https://t.co/uGzAxuB2OzFebruary 24, 2022 See more