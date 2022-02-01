Millwall v Preston North End live stream: How to watch the Championship from anywhere in the world

Millwall v Preston North End live stream, Tuesday 1 February January, 7.45pm GMT

Preston will move to within five points of the Championship play-off places if they beat Millwall on Tuesday night.

Preston dropped to 18th place in the second-tier standings after a 1-0 defeat by Blackburn Rovers in early December. That was not a particularly bad result in isolation, with Tony Mowbray's men now second in the table, but it proved to be the final straw for the Preston board. Frankie McAvoy was dismissed as manager two days later, with Ryan Lowe almost immediately installed as his replacement.

Preston have only lost one of seven league games under their new boss. Lowe has made the team harder to play against and more effective in attack; Preston have scored in six of those seven matches post-McAvoy. A place in the play-offs is an outside shot at best, but it is testament to the work Lowe has done so far that relegation is no longer a concern.

Millwall are also safe from the threat of the drop. A run of three consecutive defeats was followed by a 2-0 victory over West Brom last time out, leaving Gary Rowett's charges just three points outside the top half. Only three teams have conceded fewer goals at home than Millwall this season, so this will not be a straightforward assignment for North End.

Preston will have to make do without Isaiah Brown and Joshua Murphy as they seek to end a run of four consecutive defeats by Millwall. Ched Evans could replace Cameron Archer up front, although Lowe is unlikely to make too many changes to his starting XI that featured in the draw with Bristol City.

Millwall will be unable to call upon the services of George Saville, Sheyi Ojo, Tom Bradshaw, Jed Wallace, Ryan Leonard and Daniel Ballard. Given the impressive nature of the triumph over West Brom, the Lions are similarly likely to stick with the same line-up here.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT on Tuesday 1 February. See below for international broadcast options.



