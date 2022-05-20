Netherlands’ Euro 2022 fixtures: Full dates and schedule

With the Netherlands’ Euro 2022 fixtures beginning on the 9th July, it is time to get the dates in the diary.

Euro 2022 is being hosted in England with matches taking place across the country throughout July. The sixteen team tournament runs from 6th - 31st July. The Netherlands already have three group stage matches scheduled but if they reach the final, they will play six in total.

The Netherlands are in Group C and will face Sweden and Switzerland. Russia were also in this group before they were suspended from the competition. UEFA are yet to confirm if another country will be taking their place.

You can also download our Women's Euro 2022 wall chart to see every team's fixtures at this summer's tournament.

Netherlands’ Euro 2022 fixtures

Saturday 9th July

Netherlands vs Sweden (20:00 GMT, Bramall Lane, Sheffield)

Sunday 17th July

Switzerland vs Netherlands (17:00 GMT, Bramall Lane, Sheffield)

The Netherlands’ second group game is scheduled to take place on Wednesday 13th July at 20:00 GMT at Leigh Sports Village in Leigh. They were originally supposed to play Russia but it is currently unclear who they will be facing.

Netherlands’ Euro 2022 fixtures: What fixtures will the Netherlands play if they top the group?

If the Netherlands win Group C, they will set up a quarter-final fixture with the runner-up of Group D. This will be one of France, Italy, Belgium or Iceland. The quarter-final match would take place on Friday 22nd July at the Leigh Sports Village in Leigh.

A semi-final match on this path would take place on 26th July at Bramall Lane in Sheffield.

Netherlands’ Euro 2022 fixtures: What fixtures will the Netherlands play if they come second in the group?

If the Netherlands come second in Group C, they will set up a quarter-final fixture with the winner of Group D. The quarter-final match would take place on Saturday 23rd July at the New York Stadium in Rotherham.

A semi-final match on this path would take place on 27th July at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes.