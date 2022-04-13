Women's Euro 2022 wall chart: Free to download with full schedule and dates

It's time to ready your Women's Euro 2022 wall chart, with the England-hosted tournament this July bearing down on us.

Sixteen teams will go to battles around the country to determine who is the best in Europe – with the final at Wembley already a sell-out.

FourFourTwo's Women's Euro 2022 wall chart will see you through the whole month, from July 6 to July 31 – we have the full schedule, every fixture.

While the final teams to qualify for the men's World Cup won't be known until this summer, qualification for Euro 2022 was completed without a hitch last year. However, Russia's team has been removed from the tournament following the country's invasion of Ukraine, meaning that one place is still to be confirmed.

Here's how you can get FFT's Women's Euro 2022 wall chart: download it below, absolutely and completely free. Yep, it's that easy. And we've even tested in A4, knowing that most people don't have massive sheets of paper in their printer.

Simply click here to download the Euro 2020 wall chart, or on the image below to open the wall chart as a high-resolution PDF, then download and print off in any size you choose!

FourFourTwo's Women's Euro 2022 wall chart

(Image credit: Future)

But that's not all! We also know that colour printer ink isn't cheap – so we've made a whole other Euro 2022 wall chart specifically designed to be printed in black and white.

FourFourTwo's Women's Euro 2022 wall chart (black and white version)

Again, simply click here to download the black and white Women's Euro 2022 wall chart or on the image below to open the wall chart as a high-resolution PDF, then download and print off in any size you choose!

(Image credit: Future)

