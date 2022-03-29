Netherlands v Germany live stream: How to watch international friendlies from anywhere in the world

Netherlands v Germany live stream, Tuesday 29 March, 7.45pm GMT, Sky Sports

Looking for a Netherlands v Germany live stream? We’ve got you covered with our handy guide.

One of European football’s biggest rivalries resumes on Tuesday when the Netherlands face neighbours Germany in what promises to be a hugely entertaining friendly clash.

With both sides already qualified for the World Cup, their respective managers have the chance to test themselves against top-level opposition leading up to Qatar.

Louis van Gaal’s side defeated Denmark 4-2 in Amsterdam on Saturday and the Johan Cruyff Arena will again be the setting for their next encounter.

The Oranje suffered a disappointing last-16 exit to the Czech Republic at Euro 2020 but have been in good form since then, winning four games and drawing two in a six-match unbeaten run.

They topped a tricky qualifying group by finishing two points ahead of Turkey and seeing off the threat of third-placed Norway.

The Netherlands’ home form has been particularly impressive since the Euros; they’ve won five games in a row, scoring 22 goals in the process.

But Germany travel to their neighbours in even more imperious form, having won eight games in a row since Hansi Flick replaced Joachim Low in charge following a last-16 Euro 2020 defeat to England.

Flick’s side beat Israel 2-0 on Saturday thanks to first-half goals from Chelsea duo Kai Havertz and Timo Werner, and they’ve now scored 33 and conceded just two under the former Bayern Munich boss.

That run helped the Germans romp to top spot in their qualifying group, finishing top with 27 points from a possible 30 ahead of North Macedonia, Romania, Armenia, Iceland and Liechtenstein.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT; UK viewers can watch live on Sky Sports Red Button or Sky Sports Football YouTube

