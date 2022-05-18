Quiz! Can you name every Europa League host city?

Ten minutes on the clock, 60 teams to guess.

Rangers have taken a huge travelling party to Spain with them for the Europa League final.

Not all of them will get inside the ground, of course, but should the Gers win, there will be parties on the streets of Seville like few locals have ever seen before. Scots will be painting the turn blue, white and red.

Gio van Bronckhorst's side are competing in the 25th edition of the Europa League final since it stopped being a two-legged affair. Over that time, the competition's showpiece has been all over the continent, as UEFA look to award the final to different cities from those that have held the Champions League.

Our question is… can you remember where this competition has been?

