Quiz! Can you name every stadium to host an England home game since 1945?

Six minutes on the clock, 20 stadiums to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo, and challenge some friends!

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you guess 50 correct answers in our Bayern or Dortmund quiz?

England famously have a home ground. But that doesn't mean that they've always played there.

Surrey County Cricket Club's ground, The Oval, was the setting of the Three Lions' early home games. It seems strange to think now but back then it wasn't just common to play at a cricket ground - it also wasn't unusual for footballers to also be cricketers, too.

England's home ground opened in 1923, with the national side playing their first game there a year later. Curiously, our famous old stadium was then only used for games against Scotland until May 1951.

The Three Lions have played all over the country, really. Today, we're asking you for the last 20 grounds that they played an international at and called home.

While you’re here, subscribe to FourFourTwo and save 48% – available until Christmas. It’s the perfect gift idea for anybody who loves football (including yourself)!

NOW READ

LIST Every Premier League player out of contract next summer

RICHARD JOLLY This Manchester United team remains a mass of contradictions - that's why they'll stay in limbo for now

INTERVIEW "As soon as racism affects the money, it will be gone" – Marvin Sordell and Liam Rosenior discuss racism in football