Quiz! Can you name the past ten winners of all these competitions?

Happy Birthday, Steve Finnan!

Big Steve is in a league of his own when it comes to one particular fact. The right-back has played from the Conference/National League, in every division upwards, plus in the World Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup/Europa League and Intertoto Cup.

The feat is uniquely Finnan's - have that one for the next online pub quiz you put together with your mates.

So today, we'd like you to think a little broader - can you name the last ten winners of each of those competitions? Sure, you'll probably manage the Premier League with ease, the World Cup too... but the Intertoto Cup?

