Quiz! Can you name the past ten winners of all these competitions?

It's the Steve Finnan quiz: name the last ten winners of the World Cup, UEFA's three club competitions, and the top five tiers of English football
12 minutes on the clock, 90 clubs to guess.
Happy Birthday, Steve Finnan!
Big Steve is in a league of his own when it comes to one particular fact. The right-back has played from the Conference/National League, in every division upwards, plus in the World Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup/Europa League and Intertoto Cup.
The feat is uniquely Finnan's - have that one for the next online pub quiz you put together with your mates.
So today, we'd like you to think a little broader - can you name the last ten winners of each of those competitions? Sure, you'll probably manage the Premier League with ease, the World Cup too... but the Intertoto Cup?
