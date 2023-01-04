Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?

10 minutes on the clock, 100 players to guess.

The January transfer window wasn't always a thing. Brought in during the early noughties as a way to stop clubs signing players any time of year, it marked the point where we were halfway out of the dark of winter.

So while summer is spent strategising, winter is something completely different. With no football on during the warmer months, transfer business becomes its own sport, as clubs look to meticulously plan ahead of a gruelling season. In January, however… anything goes.

Here, you'll find all kinds of signings, from the panic buys to desperately try and save a season, to those who were planned for the summer previous before the price was hiked. You'll see the players who were brought in at the end of a season in another continent and those who were shipped over to China during the football boom out there.

Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) has provided our figures, which may have been adjusted by source and inflation. So come on: tell us who cost what when during the weirdest window of them all.

