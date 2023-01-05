Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?

10 minutes on the clock, 25 clubs to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo (opens in new tab) and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?

Real Madrid shocked the world – and rivals – to bring Luis Figo to the Bernabeu for a world record fee. It was a ludicrous amount of money, topped not long after when £45 million was splashed on Zinedine Zidane.

Los Blancos were in a league with themselves when it came to transfer outlay in the noughties. Kaka was signed for around £10m more than Zizou before Cristiano Ronaldo became the most expensive footballer on Earth. A few years later, Real would hand that title to Gareth Bale.

And yet, Real Madrid aren't in the top 25 biggest-spending clubs of the current decade. Preparing to sign superstars before they're valued at those exorbitant fees – like Eduardo Camavinga and Aurelien Tchouameni – or signing superstars on freebies – see David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger – it's a change of pace for a club who set the bar when it came to the transfer market.

Three years into the decade, the 2020s have been dominated by a very different group of clubs. We're not going to tell you the country – just how much money they've spent on players in the past six windows…

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you get 50 correct answers in the Big Quiz of World Cup 2022?

Quiz! Can you name every club in the top seven tiers of English football?

Quiz! Can you name every Premier League player with 400+ appearances?