Quiz! Can you name the past ten winners of all these competitions?

12 minutes on the clock, 90 clubs to guess.

Remember to tweet your scores @FourFourTwo and share with your mates.

NOW TRY Quiz! Can you guess 100 correct answers in FourFourTwo's Big Badge Quiz?

We use Kwizly for our quizzes – find out more here (opens in new tab)

Happy Birthday, Steve Finnan!

Big Steve is in a league of his own when it comes to one particular fact. The right-back has played from the Conference/National League, in every division upwards, plus in the World Cup, Champions League, UEFA Cup/Europa League and Intertoto Cup.

The feat is uniquely Finnan's – have that one for the next online pub quiz you put together with your mates.

So today, we'd like you to think a little broader - can you name the last ten winners of each of those competitions? Sure, you'll probably manage the Premier League with ease, the World Cup too… but the Intertoto Cup?

MORE QUIZZES

Quiz! Can you name the top 50 winter transfers ever?

Quiz! Can you name the top 20 Premier League transfer profits ever?

Quiz! Can you name the 25 biggest-spending clubs of the 2020s so far?