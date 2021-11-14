Spain v Sweden live stream: How to watch World Cup qualifiers from anywhere in the world

Spain v Sweden live stream, Sunday 14 November, 7.45pm GMT

Spain and Sweden will go head-to-head in a winner-takes-all encounter as the group stage of World Cup qualification comes to an end in Europe.

The stakes could hardly be higher ahead of Sunday's showdown in Seville. While Spain still have plenty of work to do before they can celebrate a place at Qatar 2022, the situation would have been even more fraught had results gone differently earlier this week.

As it is, Spain are one point clear of Sweden at the top of Group B, which means avoiding defeat this weekend would be sufficient to see them through to their 12th consecutive World Cup. They picked up their fifth win of the campaign on Thursday, beating Greece 1-0 thanks to a first-half penalty from Pablo Sarabia.

Spain would have expected that victory to keep them two points behind Sweden heading into the final round of fixtures, and therefore needing to beat Janne Andersson's side to qualify.

But Sweden slumped to a shock 2-0 defeat by Georgia last time out and must therefore win in Seville to avoid the play-offs. Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's brace left the visitors to Batumi stunned, and Spain will now be even more confident of finishing on top of Group B.

Sweden may well have lost on Sunday regardless, although they did hold Spain to a goalless draw in the very same city of Seville at Euro 2020. They did a fine job of soaking up pressure that day, but such a reactive approach will no longer be possible after the loss to Georgia.

Ansu Fati and Yeremi Pino were included in Luis Enrique's initial squad but have since dropped out due to injury. Pedri, Ferran Torres and Marcos Llorente are among the other Spaniards missing with various fitness issues.

Sweden will be without Ken Sema, who withdrew from the squad ahead of the trip to Georgia. Zlatan Ibrahimovic is expected to start up front at the ripe old age of 40.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm GMT on Sunday, 14 November, and UK viewers can watch it on Sky Sports Premier League. See below for international broadcast options.

