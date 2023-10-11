Wow! Football Manager 2023 now has 60% off with Amazon Prime Day deals

Amazon Prime Day deals continue, with Football Manager 2023 at the absolute lowest price that it's ever been.

Football Manager is an absolute goliath of a game and arguably the most realistic simulation of the sport. With an RRP of £44.99, this new price of £17.99 is absolutely unmissable and the perfect way for you to either catch up on the game if you missed it last year – or hey, if you've never even played the game, full stop.

We gave the title five stars out of five last autumn, noting, "It's incredible how much can be packed into one simulation – and now the world of Football Manager feels even closer to the real football world." With so many brand-new features packed into the last edition, too, there's plenty to get stuck into before trying out the new version of the game, out soon. Maybe, you just want to get this version for the older squads, untampered by the past 12 months' transfer madness.

At FourFourTwo this Prime Day, we've found deals on EA Sports FC 24 for you to peruse on either PlayStation 4 or 5.

Should you wish to get FC 24 actually with a PlayStation 5, however, you're in luck. We've got the best deal for a bundle this Prime Day, with the new-gen console and a copy of the game available for an unbelievable £409. There's also a new OLED model version of the Neon Blue/Neon Red Nintendo Switch available.