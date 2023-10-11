Amazon Prime Day deals: Nintendo Switch for EA Sports FC 24 is now super cheap
This Amazon Prime Day, the Nintendo Switch (OLED model) is available on a great deal – making playing EA Sports FC 24 easier than ever before.
The brand-new title is available across platforms including PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One and Series X/S and Windows, but for some, FC 24 on a Nintendo Switch is the best way to play. Given that the console has more of a family-focused angle than the high-end new-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X/S, the game can be far more fun to play in a group, with family and friends on the Switch.
And that's not to mention the price aspect. This Amazon Prime Day, the Switch is a much cheaper product than either a PS5 or Xbox Series X/S – and Nintendo's official site lists the same OLED model Switch as being £309.99. That makes this deal even better.
At FourFourTwo this Prime Day, we've found deals on EA Sports FC 24 for you to peruse – there are currently no bundles including the new title with a Nintendo Switch, however, so you'll have to buy the game separately.
Should you wish to get FC 24 with a PlayStation 5, however, you're in luck. We've got the best deal for a bundle of the two this week, with the new-gen console and a copy of the game available for a scarcely-believable £409. Happy gaming, folks.
Nintendo Switch (OLED Model) - Neon Blue/Neon Red
Nintendo site price: £309.99
Amazon price: £299.99
