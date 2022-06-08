Wales v Netherlands live stream: How to watch the Nations League from anywhere in the world

Wales v Netherlands live stream, Wednesday 8 June, 7:45pm BST

Looking for a Wales v Netherlands live stream? We’ve got you covered with our handy guide!

Fresh from qualifying for their first World Cup in 64 years, Wales (opens in new tab) return to Nations League action against the Netherlands (opens in new tab).

Rob Page’s side step out once again at the Cardiff City Stadium – where they beat Ukraine 1-0 on Sunday to secure their spot in Qatar.

That moment of history came after a 2-1 defeat away to Poland in their Nations League Group A4 opener – for which Page, understandably, rotated heavily.

As for the Dutch, they thumped rivals Belgium 4-1 on the road in their first group match on Friday – with Memphis Depay bagging brace.

The visitors have not lost since Louis van Gaal returned as head coach last summer and will be looking to extend their unbeaten run to 11 games.

This will be the ninth meeting between these two countries; the Netherlands have won all eight to date, most recently a 3-2 friendly victory at this same venue in 2015.

Team news

Both bosses could make plenty of changes for this clash – especially Van Gaal, who used only two substitutes last time out.

That might mean Page rests, among others, talisman Gareth Bale - who came off late on against Ukraine - while young Cardiff centre-half Oliver Denham may make his international debut.

PSV right-back Jordan Teze and Bologna midfielder Jerdy Schouten are the two uncapped members of the Dutch squad.

Kick-off is at 7:45pm BST on Wednesday 8 June and the game is being broadcast live by S4C in the UK.