The Croatia Euro 2024 away kit has been elevated to even classier heights

The Croatia Euro 2024 away kit is ready for the tournament in Germany this summer, and it's a level above anything Nike have ever managed for the nation before.
With every Euro 2024 kit now confirmed, fans will know exactly how each squad will be looking at Euro 2024. Some nations have been handed brilliant designs by their respective manufacturers, while others might have been hoping for something a little better. Some, though, didn't even get a bespoke kit...
Fortunately for Croatia, they'll be among countries looking the best at Euro 2024, with their away kit set to do the business.
The Croatia Euro 2024 away kit is undoubtedly an upgrade on the previous shirt
In a shirt that Nike claims pays homage to the World Cup semi-finalists from 1998 - a period in which Lotto manufactured Croatia's kits - there seems to be little resemblance between the suggestion and the reality, apart from the use of blue.
What is certain, though, is the latest design looks fantastic. In 2022, the Croatia away kit came in slightly darker blue with streaks of checkerboard on the shoulder. It looked fine, but nothing screamed quality in the same way the two-tone, slanted checkerboard pattern does this time around.
EURO 2024 KITS Croatia's Euro 2024 home kit
What truly stands out for FourFourTwo, though, is the streaks of red cutting across some of the squares. While they're used quite sparingly, it helps to add a splash of colour to a refined design, in keeping with the nation's crest and flag.
The round-neck collar is also a change from the polo collar used on the home kit, helping create something a bit more bespoke and interesting. Because who likes the colours being changed on the exact same kit between home and away?
While Luka Modric and Co. might not wear the away strip too much in Germany, they're sure to stand out if they ever get the opportunity.
