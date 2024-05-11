Best and worst Panenka penalties

By
published

From the worst to the best, a look at some of the most famous Panenka penalties over the years...

Italy's Andrea Pirlo scores a Panenka penalty past England's Joe Hart at Euro 2012.
Italy's Andrea Pirlo scores a Panenka penalty past England's Joe Hart at Euro 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Panenka penalties are either sublime or ridiculously bad. There is no middle ground.

If executed correctly and the goalkeeper dives right or left, the taker is praised for his skill, cunning and bravery. But when it goes wrong, it is humiliating.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Ben Hayward
Ben Hayward
Weekend editor

Ben Hayward is the Weekend Editor of FourFourTwo. A European football writer and Tottenham Hotspur fan with over 15 years’ experience, he has covered games all over the world - including three World Cups, several Champions League finals, Euros, Copa America - and has spent much of that time in Spain. Ben speaks English and Spanish, currently dividing his time between Barcelona and London, covering all the big talking points of the weekend on FFT: he’s also written several list features and interviewed Guglielmo Vicario for the magazine.