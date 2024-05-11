Best and worst Panenka penalties

Panenka penalties are either sublime or ridiculously bad. There is no middle ground.

If executed correctly and the goalkeeper dives right or left, the taker is praised for his skill, cunning and bravery. But when it goes wrong, it is humiliating.

Named after former Czechoslavkia forward Antonin Panenka, the kick became famous in a penalty shootout in the final of the 1976 European Championship.

Since then, many have imitated his kick, often in some huge pressure moments. Here, from the bad to the great, a look at some memorable Panenka penalties...

32. Ademola Lookman

Fulham's Ademola Lookman is consoled by West Ham pair Fabian Balbuena and Sebastian Haller after a missed penalty at the London Stadium in November 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Deep into added time at the London Stadium and a goal down to West Ham in a Premier League clash in November 2020, Fulham won a penalty. Ademola Lookman stepped up to take it, but got it all wrong.

The Nigerian international scuffed his attempt at a Panenka and squandered a golden chance to seal a point as his effort was easily saved by Lukasz Fabianski. It was so bad that he even had to be consoled by West Ham's players afterwards.

31. Raheem Sterling

Leicester City goalkeeper Danny Ward laughs at Manchester City's Raheem Sterling after he sends a Panenka penalty over the crossbar in a Carabao Cup quarter-final shootout in December 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City were taken to penalties by Leicester City in the quarter-finals of the Carabao Cup in December 2018 and Pep Guardiola's side eventually prevailed in the shootout.

But that was no thanks to Raheem Sterling. Attempting a Panenka, the England attacker got it all wrong and chipped his effort over the crossbar. Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward laughed in Serling's face, but Manchester City went on to win 3-1 on penalties.

30. Peter Crouch

Peter Crouch misses a penalty in England's friendly against Jamaica ahead of the 2006 World Cup. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Peter Crouch scored a hat-trick for England against Jamaica at Old Trafford ahead of the 2006 World Cup and showed off his robot celebration for the first time after his second goal.

In an eventful afternoon for the former Liverpool and Spurs striker, he also failed miserably with an attempted Panenka, clearing the crossbar with a terrible effort.

29. Javier Hernandez

Javier Hernandez asks for forgiveness after missing a Panenka penalty for LA Galaxy against Kansas City in September 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Javier Hernandez scored a memorable Panenka penalty for LA Galaxy against Vancouver Whitecaps in a 5-2 win in August 2022.

But the following month, the former Manchester United and Real Madrid forward was left red-faced as his Panenka effort was easily saved in a 2-2 draw against Kansas City, missing the opportunity to seal a 3-2 win late in the game. Chicharito held his hands up to the fans in an apologetic gesture.

28. Jason Cummings

Jason Cummings misses the target with a Panenka penalty for Hibernian in their Scottish Cup semi-final against Dundee United in April 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jason Cummings stepped up with a swagger to take a penalty for Hibernian against Dundee United in the teams' 2016 Scottish Cup semi-final, but chipped his Panenka effort over the crossbar.

Later, Cummings got a second chance and scored with a more coventional technique in the shootout to send Hibs to the final, where they went on to beat Rangers. Asked why he had attempted the Panenka in such a big moment, Cummings said: "With my new barnet (haircut) and that, I felt I looked more like [Andrea] Pirlo so I tried to dink it, but obviously it didn't come off."

27. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Borussia Dortmund's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang sees his Panenka penalty saved by Augsburg goalkeeper Marwin Hitz in a Bundesliga game in September 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Pierre-Emerick hit a wonderful Panenka penalty for Borussia Dortmund against Eintracht Frankfurt in 2015, but the former Arsenal and Chelsea striker was less fortunate when he tried it again two years later.

In a Bundesliga clash against Augsburg, Aubameyang chipped his spot kick straight down the middle, but goalkeeper Marwin Hitz stood his ground and made an easy save. Ouch.

26. Sergio Aguero

Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero sees his Panenka penalty saved by Chelsea's Edouard Mendy in May 2021. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Panenka penalties have been on the rise in recent years and often, goalkeepers are now half-expecting the technique to be used by certain players. The surprise element is being lost.

There wasn't much wrong with Sergio Aguero's execution in the Argentine's attempted Panenka for Manchester City against Chelsea in May 2021, but Edouard Mendy saw it coming. The Senegalese goalkeeper went to dive but adjusted quickly to save the kick with one hand. Aguero looked silly, Chelsea came back to win 2-1 and the Argentine later apologised. But the Sky Blues still won the title and Aguero left as a legend a few weeks later. To be fair to Aguero, he also scored a lovely Panenka penalty against Schalke in a 7-0 win in the Champions League in 2019.

25. Gary Lineker

Brazil goalkeeper Carlos saves a Gary Lineker penalty against England at Wembley in 1992. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Trying a Panenka when he had the chance to equal Bobby Charlton's goalscoring record for England was probably not Gary Lineker's best decision.

In a friendly against Brazil at Wembley, Lineker attempted to dink the ball over Carlos, but did not get enough elevation on his effort and the goalkeeper saved easily. The former Barcelona and Spurs striker never did score again for England.

24. Dani Parejo

Dani Parejo celebrates after scoring a penalty for Valencia against Lille in the Champions League in November 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Valencia left it late against Lille in a Champions League clash at Mestalla in November 2019, coming from behind with four goals in the final 25 minutes to seal a 4-1 win.

Dani Parejo got the equaliser with a delicious Panenka chipped straight down the middle. The midfielder went on to miss one for Villarreal against Celta Vigo in 2023, though, as he fooled the goalkeeper but sent his effort just over the crossbar in a 2-1 win.

23. Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores a Panenka penalty for Paris Saint-Germain against Lyon in December 2013. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has always had an eye for the spectacular and the former Sweden striker scored some stunning goals in his long playing career.

Ibrahimovic hit a memorable Panenka penalty for Paris Saint-Germain against Lyon in December 2013 and netted another for LA Galaxy in a 2-1 over Portland Timbers in March 2019.

22. Aaron Ramsey

Aaron Ramsey scores a Panenka penalty for Wales against Serbia in a World Cup qualifier in Belgrade in June 2017. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aaron Ramsey scored a Panenka penalty for Wales against Serbia in a World Cup qualifier in Belgrade in June 2017, which finished 1-1.

Ramsey's Panenka was notable because he scored it at the Rajko Mitic Stadium, which was the ground where Antonin Panenka had made the technique famous back in 1976.

21. Neymar

Neymar scores a Panenka penalty for Barcelona against Villarreal in March 2016. (Image credit: Getty Images)

There was some controversy at Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 as Neymar was chosen to take the penalties ahead of both Kylian Mbappe and Lionel Messi.

But the Brazilian was usually reliable from 12 yards out. He would often wait for the goalkeeper to commit and sometimes even try a Panenka. His goal for Barcelona against Villarreal in 2016 was a memorable one and a big improvement on his failed attempt for Santos versus Vitoria years earlier, which was comfortably saved by the goalkeeper.

20. Alan Velasco

FC Dallas forward Alan Velasco celebrates after scoring the winning penalty kick during the MLS Cup play-off match between FC Dallas and Minnesota United in October 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alan Velasco joined FC Dallas from Independiente on February 1st, 2002 and the attacking midfielder produced a moment of genius in the MLS Cup play-offs against Minnesota United.

Velasco wanted to take the fifth kick in the shootout and chipped the Minnesota goalkeeper with an exquisite Panenka. Dayne St. Clair had dived the right way, but was left flailing as the ball sailed over his head to give FC Dallas the win. Gutsy.

19. Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo scores a Panenka penalty for Juventus against Spezia in November 2020. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Cristiano Ronaldo has scored well over 100 penalties in his career, but not many of those have come via a Panenka.

His effort against Ludogorets in the Champions League in December 2014 was not strictly a Panenka, despite being described as such. His goal for Juventus against Spezia in November 2020 definitely was, though.

18. Thierry Henry

Thierry Henry scores a Panenka penalty for Arsenal against Newcastle in September 2003. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Thierry Henry scored some sublime goals for Arsenal in a wonderful eight-season spell with the Gunners between 1999 and 2007.

Among those many special strikes was a gorgeous Panenka penalty winner against Newcastle in September 2003, which was chipped straight down the middle as goalkeeper Shay Given dived to his left. The technique was used less frequently back then, too.

17. Memphis Depay

Memphis Depay celebrates after scoring a penalty for the Netherlands against France as goalkeeper Hugo Lloris kicks the ball away in frustration in the UEFA Nations League in November 2018. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Memphis Depay likes a Panenka and the Dutch forward has scored some spectacular efforts with the technique for club and country.

Depay beat Hugo Lloris with a perfect Panenka as the Netherlands defeated France in the UEFA Nations League in 2018 and netted another superb chipped effort for Lyon against Nice in 2021. Two of many – and two of the best you will see.

16. Giuseppe Mascara

Catania's Giuseppe Mascara scores a Panenka penalty against Inter in March 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Giuseppe Mascara's Panenka penalty for Catania against Inter in 2010 is definitely one of the most satisfying to watch – a perfectly flighted chip which floated past the already-committed Julio Cesar.

The Brazilian goalkeeper got quickly back up on his feet, but could only watch the ball hit the back of the net. The goal put Catania 2-1 up and the Sicilian side went on to win 3-1 against the soon-to-be treble winners.

15. Eden Hazard

Eden Hazard scores a Panenka penalty for Chelsea against Manchester City in the shootout in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley in February 2019. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Eden Hazard loved a Panenka penalty and the former Chelsea favourite scored a number of times with that technique from 12 yards out with both the Blues and previous club Lille.

Perhaps the best one of all came in the 2019 Carabao Cup final, when the Belgian beat Ederson with a lofted effort which flew over the outstretched Brazilian to level the scores in the shootout at 3-3. Unfortunately for Hazard and Chelsea, Raheem Sterling stepped up next to fire the winning spot kick past Kepa Arrizabalaga in a match which will be remembered for the Spanish goalkeeper's refusal to be substituted ahead of the shootout.

14. Odsonne Edouard

Odsonne Edouard scores a Panenka penalty for Celtic against Hearts in the 2020 Scottish Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former Celtic forward Odsonne Edouard is one of a select group of players who have scored a Panenka penalty in a major final.

Edouard beat Craig Gordon with a Panenka to make it 2-0 to Celtic against Hearts in the 2020 Scottish Cup final. Hilariously, Gordon then threw the ball at his former team-mate. Celtic went on to win on penalties after a 3-3 draw, but Edouard had been substituted by then.

13. Fabinho

Fabinho scores a Panenka penalty past Kepa Arrizabalaga in Liverpool's shootout win over Chelsea in the 2022 EFL Cup final. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Liverpool beat Chelsea 11-10 on penalties at Wembley to win the 2022 EFL Cup and the Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga was the only player not to convert.

Kepa was not able to save any of Liverpool's penalties and could only watch as Fabinho's Panenka flew past him to put the Reds 2-1 up early in the shootout. The Brazilian's effort was met with huge cheers from the Liverpool fans at Wembley.

12. Artem Milevskiy

Artem Milevskiy scores a penalty for Ukraine against Switzerland in the shootout at the 2006 World Cup in Germany. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ukraine and Switzerland played out 120 minutes of goalless football in the last 16 of the 2006 World Cup in a contest described as "the dullest game in World Cup history" by The Guardian.

It did at least have the drama of a penalty shootout and after Andriy Shevchenko had failed to score Ukraine's first, Artem Milevskiy put the Blue and Yellow ahead with a perfectly executed Panenka. The forward followed it up by putting his finger over his lips, presumably to silence the Swiss fans. Ukraine won the shootout 3-0.

11. Francesco Totti

Italy's Francesco Totti scores a penalty past the Netherlands' Edwin van der Sar in the semi-finals of Euro 2000. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Francesco Totti converted Italy's third penalty in the Azzurri's shootout success over the Netherlands in the semi-finals of Euro 2000 – and it turned out to be the winner as both Paolo Maldini and Paul Bosvelt went on to miss theirs.

The legendary Roma forward beat Edwin van der Sar with a chipped Panenka effort down the middle in Amsterdam to seal a 3-1 win on penalties. Years later, he missed one for Roma against Lecce, when goalkeeper Vincenzo Sicignano stood his gorund to make a routine save.

10. Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi scores a Panenka penalty for Barcelona against Getafe in April 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lionel Messi's most famous Barcelona goal – his run from the halfway line which was reminiscent of Diego Maradona's famous effort versus England – was scored against Getafe in 2007.

And in 2015, the Argentine attacker netted a superb Panenka penalty against Getafe at Camp Nou. "The execution was the best I've ever seen," Panenka himself said later. High praise. Messi went on to score quite a few more over the years, including another gorgeous effort against Lyon in the Champions League in 2019.

9. Helder Postiga

Helder Postiga celebrates with Ricardo after Portugal's penalty shootout win over England in the Euro 2004 quarter-finals. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Helder Postiga spent the 2003/04 season at Tottenham Hotspur and scored just two goals for the north London club, with only one of those coming in the Premier League.

But in the quarter-finals of Euro 2004, Postiga perhaps proved a point to his critics, scoring a late equaliser for Portugal against England to force extra time and then an audacious Panenka effort in the shootout as the hosts won 6-5 on penalties.

8. Karim Benzema

Karim Benzema scores a Panenka penalty for Real Madrid against Manchester City in the Champions League in April 2022. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Real Madrid were two goals down to Manchester City in the teams' Champions League semi-final first leg when Karim Benzema stepped up to take a late penalty.

If Madrid were to have any chance of progressing in the tie, the French forward had to score. And he did, chipping a delicious Panenka effort past Ederson to close the deficit to one goal. It was a loss, but felt almost like a win. Madrid went on to win the tie after an epic late show in the second leg at the Santiago Bernabeu and claimed their 14th European Cup a few weeks later. Ice cool.

7. Alexis Sanchez

Alexis Sanchez scores the winning penalty as Chile beat Argentina to win the 2015 Copa America. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexis Sanchez will forever be remembered by Chile's fans for the moment when the South American nation won their first ever major trophy in football.

Sanchez scored the winning penalty as Chile beat Argentina to win the 2015 Copa America on home soil. The forward's Panenka might not have been the prettiest as it stayed very low and bounced before it crossed the line, with Argentina goalkeeper Sergio Romero having dived to his left, but it did the trick to make a moment of history for Chile.

6. Sergio Ramos

Sergio Ramos converts a penalty for Spain against Portugal in a shootout in Euro 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sergio Ramos was widely mocked for his wild penalty miss for Real Madrid against Bayern Munich in the 2011 Champions League semi-finals.

So when the defender stepped up in the shootout for Spain against Portugal in the Euro 2012 semi-finals just over a year later with the scores at 2-2, there will have been plenty of nerves for watching fans. But Ramos remained cool and beat Rui Patricio with a sublime Panenka as Spain won 4-2 and later in his career, he would become something of a penalty specialist for both club and country. The defender scored a lovely Panenka for Madrid against Galatasaray in 2019, but missed two penalties in a 1-1 draw for Spain against Switzerland in November 2020 – including a scuffed attempt at a chip.

5. Achraf Hakimi

Achraf Hakimi converts a penalty for Morocco against Spain in the last 16 of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Morocco beat both Spain and Portugal en route to the last four of the 2022 World Cup, becoming the first African and Arab nation to reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

Following a 0-0 draw against Spain in the last 16, Achraf Hakimi handed the Atlas Lions a win in the shootout as he beat Unai Simon with an exquisite Panenka penalty on the decisive kick. Brave.

4. Sebastian Abreu

Uruguay's Sebastian Abreu scores a Panenka penalty past Ghana goalkeeper Richard Kingson to win the shootout for the South Americans in the quarter-finals of the 2010 World Cup in South Africa. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sebastian Abreu is nicknamed "El Loco" and the Uruguay striker showed nerves of steel as he scored a Panenka penalty with the decisive kick to send the South Americans to the semi-finals of the 2010 World Cup.

After Luis Suarez had handballed on the line in the last minute of extra time to deny Ghana victory and Asamoah Gyan missed the resulting penalty, Uruguay came out on top in the shootout. Comparing his kick to ZInedine Zidane's in the 2006 World Cup final, he said afterwards: "Crazy? No. Magic. So why not Abreu?"

3. Andrea Pirlo

Andrea Pirlo beats Joe Hart with a Panenka penalty as Italy defeat England in a shootout in the quarter-finals of Euro 2012. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Italy were 2-1 behind against England in the teams' penalty shootout in the quarter-finals of Euro 2012, but there was to be only one winner after Andrea Pirlo's Panenka past Joe Hart.

Seeing the England goalkeeper dive to his left, Pirlo hit the most delicate of chips which appeared to travel in slow motion as it made its way into the net. It is one of the most aesthetically pleasing Panenka penalties you will see. Italy went on to win the shootout and made it to the final. Pirlo previously missed a Panenka penalty in the Gamper Trophy against Barcelona in 2010, but this more than made up for it.

2. Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane scores a penalty for France against Italy in the 2006 World Cup final in Berlin as Gianluigi Buffon watches the ball on its way in. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zinedine Zidane opted for a Panenka penalty in the biggest game of all as the France forward chipped a shot past Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon in the 2006 World Cup final.

But he almost missed. ZIdane's kick clipped the underside of the crossbar and bounced back back out. It crossed the line, though not by much, and did not even hit the net. Later, Italy equalised through Marco Materazzi and in extra time, Zidane was sent off in his last ever professional game for headbutting the Italian defender. The Azzurri went on to win on penalties.

1. Antonin Panenka

Antonin Panenka celebrates Czechoslovakia's penalty shootout win over West Germany in the final of the 1976 European Championship. (Image credit: Alamy)

The original and the best. It takes something special to beat the Germans on penalties and Antonin Panenka produced a moment of genius to score the decisive penalty for Czechoslovakia against West Germany in the final of the 1976 European Championship.

Panenka had been working on the technique for a while, staying behind after training to practise penalties with Bohemians goalkeeper Zdenek Hruska, playing for a bar of chocolate or a glass of beer. After using it in friendlies and minor leagues, he showed it off to the world in the Euro 1976 final – and created a play which now bears his name and has been imitated ever since. Football history.