Manchester United: Scott McTominay shares how Sir Alex Ferguson inspired fear and awe in youngsters

The legendary former Manchester United manager left a profound impact on a young Scott McTominay

Scott McTominay has spoken about how awestruck he was to be approached by Sir Alex Ferguson while he was a youngster in Manchester United’s academy – and how a few simple, sharp words would immediately inspire him to drive himself harder to succeed.

The Scottish international was only 16 years old when Sir Alex retired in 2013, but encountered his countryman regularly on the training ground and has been filled in on anecdotes from teammates who played first-team football for the legendary manager.

