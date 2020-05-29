Watch the Euro 96 final on ITV: Full fixture schedule and Germany vs Czech Republic live stream details
It's coming home! What Euro 96 games are on, the full schedule and how to stream every game
It’s official: football’s coming home! Fans desperate to finally get their fix are in for a huge treat throughout May as ITV screens Euro 96 in its entirety.
From Karel Poborbsky’s jaw-dropping lob to Germany’s delirious celebrations at a sun-kissed Wembley Stadium, every moment from the last tournament to be staged in England will be streamed on the ITV Hub, with the knockout rounds starting May 22.
It’s even better news for England fans, as all Three Lions fixtures will also get an airing on television along with the final. Fancy reliving Gazza’s stunning solo goal against Scotland, Stuart Pearce’s penalty redemption and Big Al bagging a golden boot on home soil? This is how you can:
What Euro 96 games are on today (Friday, May 29)?
Today's final is available online via the ITV Hub and televised on ITV4:
Germany vs Czech Republic - ITV4/ITV Hub - 6:45pm
What Euro 96 knockout games remain?
Final
May 29 - Germany vs Czech Republic - ITV4/ITV Hub - 6:45pm
England's Euro 96 fixtures on TV
Saturday, May 23: England v Spain - 6:45pm - ITV4 & ITV Hub
Thursday, May 28: Germany v England* - 6:45pm - ITV4 & ITV Hub
*May involve excruciating heartbreak
ITV's full Euro 96 schedule
The rest of the tournament can be enjoyed on the ITV Hub service at the following times:
Monday May 11
England v Switzerland - 6.15pm
Tuesday May 12
Spain v Bulgaria - 1pm
Germany v Czech Republic - 4pm
Denmark v Portugal - 7pm
Wednesday May 13
Scotland v Netherlands - 3pm
France v Romania - 7pm
Thursday May 14
Italy v Russia - 3pm
Croatia v Turkey - 7pm
Friday May 15
Bulgaria v Romania - 3pm
Switzerland v Netherlands - 7pm
Saturday May 16
Portugal v Turkey - 1pm
Czech Republic v Italy - 7pm
Sunday May 17
France v Spain - 3pm
Scotland v England - 6.45pm
Monday May 18
Russia v Germany - 3pm
Croatia v Denmark - 7pm
Tuesday May 19
France v Bulgaria - 7pm
Romania v Spain - 7pm
Wednesday May 20
Scotland v Switzerland - 7pm
Netherlands v England - 6.30pm
Thursday May 21
Croatia v Portugal - 7pm
Turkey v Denmark - 7pm
Friday May 22
Russia v Czech Republic - 7pm
Italy v Germany - 7pm
Saturday May 23
Quarter-Final 1 - 6.45pm
Sunday May 24
Quarter-Final 2 - 3pm
Monday May 25
Quarter-Final 3 - 3pm
Tuesday May 26
Quarter-Final 4 - 7pm
Wednesday May 27
Semi-Final 1 - 3pm
Thursday May 28
Semi-Final 2 - 6.40pm
Friday May 29
Final - 6:40pm
Can I watch Euro 96 online if I'm out of the country?
Want to relive the magic but you're out of the UK right now? Not to worry, we’ve got you covered.
If you pay for your TV license but you’re abroad for this glorious nostalgia-fest, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – ITV will know where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve got a hankering to see England spank Netherlands 4-1.
But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.
There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:
1. ExpressVPN (inc. 30-day, money-back guarantee)
FourFourTwo’s tech stablemates TechRadar love its lightning-quick connections, security you can trust, and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 plus plenty more.
It also comes with that money-back guarantee, has 24/7 support, is currently available for a 49% discount and with three months free to make your away days even more profitable than Crystal Palace’s.
2. Nord VPN (inc. 30-day, money-back guarantee): a cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a mere £2.29 per month.
3. IPVanish (inc. seven-day money-back guarantee): slightly more expensive but supports up to 10 devices, and can be paid for every three months if required.
