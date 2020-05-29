Watch the Euro 96 final on ITV: Full fixture schedule and Germany vs Czech Republic live stream details

It’s official: football’s coming home! Fans desperate to finally get their fix are in for a huge treat throughout May as ITV screens Euro 96 in its entirety.

From Karel Poborbsky’s jaw-dropping lob to Germany’s delirious celebrations at a sun-kissed Wembley Stadium, every moment from the last tournament to be staged in England will be streamed on the ITV Hub, with the knockout rounds starting May 22.

It’s even better news for England fans, as all Three Lions fixtures will also get an airing on television along with the final. Fancy reliving Gazza’s stunning solo goal against Scotland, Stuart Pearce’s penalty redemption and Big Al bagging a golden boot on home soil? This is how you can:

What Euro 96 games are on today (Friday, May 29)?

Today's final is available online via the ITV Hub and televised on ITV4:

Germany vs Czech Republic - ITV4/ITV Hub - 6:45pm

What Euro 96 knockout games remain?

Final

May 29 - Germany vs Czech Republic - ITV4/ITV Hub - 6:45pm

England's Euro 96 fixtures on TV



Saturday, May 23: England v Spain - 6:45pm - ITV4 & ITV Hub

Thursday, May 28: Germany v England* - 6:45pm - ITV4 & ITV Hub

*May involve excruciating heartbreak

(Image credit: PA Images)

ITV's full Euro 96 schedule

The rest of the tournament can be enjoyed on the ITV Hub service at the following times:

Monday May 11

England v Switzerland - 6.15pm

Tuesday May 12

Spain v Bulgaria - 1pm

Germany v Czech Republic - 4pm

Denmark v Portugal - 7pm

Wednesday May 13

Scotland v Netherlands - 3pm

France v Romania - 7pm

Thursday May 14

Italy v Russia - 3pm

Croatia v Turkey - 7pm

Friday May 15

Bulgaria v Romania - 3pm

Switzerland v Netherlands - 7pm

Saturday May 16

Portugal v Turkey - 1pm

Czech Republic v Italy - 7pm

Sunday May 17

France v Spain - 3pm

Scotland v England - 6.45pm

Monday May 18

Russia v Germany - 3pm

Croatia v Denmark - 7pm

Tuesday May 19

France v Bulgaria - 7pm

Romania v Spain - 7pm

Wednesday May 20

Scotland v Switzerland - 7pm

Netherlands v England - 6.30pm

Thursday May 21

Croatia v Portugal - 7pm

Turkey v Denmark - 7pm

Friday May 22

Russia v Czech Republic - 7pm

Italy v Germany - 7pm

Saturday May 23

Quarter-Final 1 - 6.45pm

Sunday May 24

Quarter-Final 2 - 3pm

Monday May 25

Quarter-Final 3 - 3pm

Tuesday May 26

Quarter-Final 4 - 7pm

Wednesday May 27

Semi-Final 1 - 3pm

Thursday May 28

Semi-Final 2 - 6.40pm

Friday May 29

Final - 6:40pm

(Image credit: PA Images)

Can I watch Euro 96 online if I'm out of the country?

Want to relive the magic but you're out of the UK right now? Not to worry, we’ve got you covered.

If you pay for your TV license but you’re abroad for this glorious nostalgia-fest, then annoyingly your domestic on-demand services won’t work – ITV will know where you are because of your IP address (boo!). You'll be blocked from watching it, which is not ideal if you’ve got a hankering to see England spank Netherlands 4-1.

But assistance is on hand. To get around that, all you have to do is get a Virtual Private Network (VPN), assuming it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs. A VPN creates a private connection between your device and t'internet, meaning the service can’t work out where you are and won't automatically block the service you've paid for. All the info going between is entirely encrypted – and that's a result.

There are plenty of good-value options out there, including:

1. ExpressVPN (inc. 30-day, money-back guarantee)

FourFourTwo’s tech stablemates TechRadar love its lightning-quick connections, security you can trust, and the fact it works with Android, Apple, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, PS4 plus plenty more.

It also comes with that money-back guarantee, has 24/7 support, is currently available for a 49% discount and with three months free to make your away days even more profitable than Crystal Palace’s.

2. Nord VPN (inc. 30-day, money-back guarantee): a cheaper option; its cheapest package current averages at a mere £2.29 per month.