What channel is Italy vs England Euro 2020 final on?

England are now the confirmed opponent for Italy in the final of Euro 2020, following their 2-1 win over Denmark on Wednesday night. Italy booked their place in the final on Tuesday night, following their win on penalties against Spain.

Throughout Euro 2020, BBC and ITV have been sharing broadcasting duties in the UK. The broadcasters could choose which games they wanted to televise during the group stages, before alternately picking their preferred games in the knockout rounds. ITV managed to show England's semi-final with Denmark, while BBC broadcast their quarter-final encounter with Ukraine last weekend.

For the final of Euro 2020 though, both BBC and ITV will share broadcasting duties in the UK. The game between England and Italy kicks off at 8pm BST on Sunday 11 July. The game will also be available on both BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

Italy secured their Euro 2020 final place after beating Spain on penalties, following their 1-1 draw after extra-time. Federico Chiesa opened the scoring for the Azzurri in the second half, before Alvaro Morata levelled the game later on in the same half. In the penalty shootout, Jorginho slotted the winning spot kick at Wembley to send Italy into the final.

Meanwhile, England had to come from behind for the first time in the tournament against Denmark in their semi-final, after Mikkel Damsgaard scored an incredible free-kick past Jordan Pickford - the first goal he had conceded at Euro 2020. The Three Lions rallied though, equalising through a Simon Kjaer own goal. In extra-time Harry Kane found the winner when he followed up his missed penalty, sending the nation delirious in the process.

