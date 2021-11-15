When are the World Cup 2022 UEFA play-offs?

The World Cup qualifying groups are about to end in Europe, and many fans are already looking ahead to next year’s decisive play-offs.

Scotland and Wales will line up in the revamped play-off system next year, which features the 10 group runners-up and the two best group winners from the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League who haven’t already qualified.

When is the draw and when are the play-offs?

The draw takes place on Friday November 26 at 4pm GMT.

The semi-finals will be staged over March 24 and 25, and the finals on 28 and 29 March 2022.

What is the format?

The new format will see three play-off paths drawn, each featuring four teams.

In each path, there will be two one-legged semi-finals, played at the home of the seeded side, with the winners meeting in a final.

The three victorious finalists, one from each path, will reach the World Cup.

Who has qualified for the play-offs so far?