When are the World Cup 2022 UEFA play-offs?
The revamped World Cup 2022 UEFA play-offs will take place next March
The World Cup qualifying groups are about to end in Europe, and many fans are already looking ahead to next year’s decisive play-offs.
Scotland and Wales will line up in the revamped play-off system next year, which features the 10 group runners-up and the two best group winners from the 2020-21 UEFA Nations League who haven’t already qualified.
When is the draw and when are the play-offs?
The draw takes place on Friday November 26 at 4pm GMT.
The semi-finals will be staged over March 24 and 25, and the finals on 28 and 29 March 2022.
What is the format?
The new format will see three play-off paths drawn, each featuring four teams.
In each path, there will be two one-legged semi-finals, played at the home of the seeded side, with the winners meeting in a final.
The three victorious finalists, one from each path, will reach the World Cup.
Who has qualified for the play-offs so far?
- Portugal
- Russia
- Sweden
- Wales
- Scotland
- North Macedonia
- Austria
- Czech Republic
