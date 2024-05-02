6 priorities for Liverpool's new sporting director

To say that this summer will be one of change at Liverpool would be an understatement. The Merseysiders have been one of the most stable Premier League clubs in the past decade, with a solid ownership structure, a clear transfer strategy, and, of course, the same manager at the helm for almost nine years.

When Jurgen Klopp departs after his 491st and final game in charge of the Reds, a new dawn of uncertainty will envelop the club. A football club will always exist after any manager departs, but will Liverpool be looking at post-Ferguson or post-Wenger struggles as Man United and Arsenal did previously?



To mitigate that, Liverpool’s owners have gone big by appointing former sporting director Michael Edwards as FSG’s new ‘chief executive of football’. One of Edwards’ first jobs was to appoint Richard Hughes to the role Edwards himself fulfilled at Anfield from 2016 to 2022.

Hughes won’t officially begin his role as sporting director at Liverpool until June 1st, currently serving as Bournemouth’s technical director, but given his long-running friendship with Edwards it would be naive to think he hasn’t been consulted on the first and biggest task facing him in his job; appointing Klopp’s successor.

Of course, that job looks to already have been ticked, with the official confirmation of Arne Slot as Liverpool Football Club’s 21st permanent manager merely a formality in pending, at the time of writing.

Appointing the new manager, though, is just one of several high-profile tasks Edwards faces as Liverpool’s new sporting director this summer. Let’s take a look at the rest.

1. Liverpool need to sort out the coaching staff

Pep Lijnders is one of several coaches leaving Liverpool (Image credit: PA)

Joining Slot from Feyenoord are expected to be Sipke Hulshoff, his current assistant manager at the Dutch club, head of performance Ruben Peeters, and analyst Etienne Reijnen. That trio will, effectively, replace the outgoing Pepijn Lijnders, Peter Krawietz and Andreas Kornmayer.

Kornmayer is Liverpool’s current head of fitness, but his contract expires this summer and is widely expected to depart along with the head of recovery and performance, Andreas Schlumberger.

Given Liverpool’s injury issues under Klopp, it would not be a surprise to see a complete overhaul of the fitness and medical department under the leadership of Hughes and Edwards, plus Slot’s input.

There could also be question marks over the future of Mona Nemmer, the club’s head of nutrition who joined from Bayern Munich in 2016. Nemmer is a popular member of the club’s staff but she could perhaps see this as the end of an era and follow her compatriot out of the club.

Club doctor Jonathan Power was only appointed last year and much will depend on whether Edwards and Hughes see these positions as ones that can be changed or whether continuity is required at least in some areas.

2. A replacement for Vitor Matos

Vitor Matos will be a big loss to the Reds (Image credit: John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

One of the key figures that will depart alongside Klopp is that of elite development coach Vitor Matos.

Matos is widely expected to follow Lijnders and become his assistant at whichever club the Dutchman takes up a management role with, and his void will certainly be felt at Liverpool’s AXA Training Centre.

The Portuguese coach’s role is one that bridges the academy and first-team but is extremely hands on, and insiders point to how successful he has been, becoming an extremely important part of Klopp’s staff since his arrival in 2019, regularly involved in first-team training sessions and aiding in the pathway of the many youngsters who have made the step up to the first-team.

While Matos’ role isn’t one every club has, given Liverpool’s desire to utilise their academy and how successful their youth development has been in recent years, it’s a role that they will need to replace.

3. Mo Salah’s future

Could Salah leave this summer, too? (Image credit: Getty Images)

So to one of the most high-profile ones, what to do about Mohamed Salah’s contact situation?



The Egyptian has one year remaining on his current deal this summer, when he turns 32. Some might suggest that now might be the time to sell, and avoid their star player departing on a free transfer in 12 months’ time.

Of course, Salah’s recent poor form since returning from injury provides recency bias to the argument to keep or sell, but Edwards is claimed to be a huge advocate of Salah’s, having been the one who originally pushed for his signing from Roma in 2017 when Klopp was said to have preferred Julian Brandt.

Would Slot prefer to have the money from Salah’s departure re-invested in the squad? Or to have the opportunity to work alongside one of the greatest players in Premier League history and tweak his role to get the best from him in his later years? The latter seems far more likely.

This is the first major test of Hughes’ negotiating skills, with Salah’s previous contract agreed in summer 2022 for wages reported to be around £350,000 per week after lengthy negotiations with his agent.

4. Trent and Van Dijk’s contracts

Alexander-Arnold's future is still uncertain (Image credit: Getty Images)

If Salah’s contract is a high-profile issue, so too are those of Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk - who also have just one year remaining on their current deals.

Van Dijk will be 34 when his contract expires, so much will depend on how long the player wishes to be offered beyond that, and how much Liverpool are willing to offer.

Alexander-Arnold, meanwhile, is in his prime years. To lose a player of his iconic status would be an unmitigated failing. Liverpool simply cannot allow that to happen. But will it be as straightforward as the Reds might hope? Supposed interest from Real Madrid certainly won’t help there. It will also be extremely interesting how Slot sees Alexander-Arnold’s role within his side and how that impacts the player’s own decision-making process.

5. Sign new players!

There are rumours concerning current stars (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite the manner of Liverpool’s final weeks of the season, supporters should not expect a summer of upheaval within the playing squad.

Three players will depart; the out-of-contract trio of Adrian, Thiago and Joel Matip, but beyond those Liverpool have a squad with experience, quality and young players with huge potential.

A new centre-back, though, is an essential requirement. Liverpool looked at signing one last summer and have Jarell Quansah to thank that the decision not to sign one hasn’t looked spectacularly bad this season. Ibrahima Konate’s continued injury issues haven’t helped, and certainly make the need for a new centre-back even more pressing after Matip departs.

Is a new left-back required, too? Some have raised question marks over Andy Robertson’s levels as he hits the milestone of age 30, but then is now a good time to be moving on any of the key leadership group? It seems unlikely. A new manager will want stability, not revolution at this time.

Speculation over Luis Diaz’s future is somewhat rife, and if the Colombian did push for a move to Barcelona then a replacement would be required there. Even without, it could be argued that an extra attacking player who suits Slots style of play with energetic, wider wingers would be beneficial regardless.

6. The Darwin dilemma

Will Nunez stay? (Image credit: Getty Images)

Finally, then, if that’s not enough, a decision may need to be made about Darwin Nunez. The Uruguayan will end the season with at least 11 Premier League goals to his name, but that’s hardly the return you’d want from a £85 million centre-forward. Diogo Jota has one league goal fewer in 1,267 minutes fewer on the pitch.

Liverpool need a more clinical, composed and ruthless No.9, that is clear. Nunez hasn’t scored a goal against a team in the top six this season.

But is this the time to make such big changes? Or does Nunez get one more season under a new manager to see if Slot can get the best out of him in a way Klopp hasn’t been able? Liverpool’s style of play needs to become more controlled and less chaotic, and nobody needs to make that change more than Nunez.

So many questions. Richard Hughes will be hoping he has the answers!

