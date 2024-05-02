6 priorities for Liverpool's new sporting director

By Matt Ladson
published

Here's everything Liverpool will do this summer, with the plan behind the scenes already set and ready to implement

Incoming Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes
(Image credit: Getty Images)

To say that this summer will be one of change at Liverpool would be an understatement. The Merseysiders have been one of the most stable Premier League clubs in the past decade, with a solid ownership structure, a clear transfer strategy, and, of course, the same manager at the helm for almost nine years.

When Jurgen Klopp departs after his 491st and final game in charge of the Reds, a new dawn of uncertainty will envelop the club. A football club will always exist after any manager departs, but will Liverpool be looking at post-Ferguson or post-Wenger struggles as Man United and Arsenal did previously?

To mitigate that, Liverpool’s owners have gone big by appointing former sporting director Michael Edwards as FSG’s new ‘chief executive of football’. One of Edwards’ first jobs was to appoint Richard Hughes to the role Edwards himself fulfilled at Anfield from 2016 to 2022.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Matt Ladson

Matt Ladson is the co-founder and editor of This Is Anfield, the independent Liverpool news and comment website, and covers all areas of the Reds for FourFourTwo – including transfer analysis, interviews, title wins and European trophies. As well as writing about Liverpool for FourFourTwo he also contributes to other titles including Yahoo and Bleacher Report. He is a lifelong fan of the Reds.