Quiz! Can you name every club David Beckham scored against for Manchester United?

Eight minutes on the clock, 38 clubs to guess!

The recent Netflix documentary on the life of David Beckham has highlighed some of the former England captain's most memorable moments for club and country.

Beckham went on to represent Real Madrid, LA Galaxy, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain after leaving Manchester United in the summer of 2003, but there is little doubt that he played his finest football for the Red Devils.

Under Sir Alex Ferguson, Beckham scored 85 goals in 394 appearances. The midfielder made his debut against Brighton in a League Cup clash at the Goldstone Ground in 1992, but had to wait until the 1994-95 seaon for further first-team opportunities.

That was following a spell on loan at Preston North End. But back at Old Trafford, he would soon made his mark. Beckham's first goal for United came in the Champions League in December 1994. His last was arrived in his final appearance for the club – in the Premier League in May 2003. Can you name all the clubs he scored against?

