Who has received Euro 2020 yellow cards?
Full list of those who have already had a Euro 2020 yellow card – and are therefore one slip from suspension
After picking up yellow cards in the group stage, 46 players enter the Euro 2020 knockouts on a disciplinary tightrope by being one booking from a suspension.
Among the big names who could find themselves ruled out of the next round are France’s Antoine Griezmann, Spain’s Sergio Busquets, Germany’s Joshua Kimmich and England’s Phil Foden. Already banned from their team’s Round of 16 game are Wales’s Ethan Ampadu, Croatia’s Dejan Lovren and Czech Republic’s Jan Boril.
Wales, France, Germany and Switzerland all have five different players one slip from a suspension, while by contrast Italy, England, Belgium, Portugal and the Netherlands each only have one player under a yellow cloud.
EXPLAINED How do Euro 2020 suspensions work?
Here’s the full list of players on a yellow card, arranged in order of their Round of 16 fixtures.
WALES (5)
2 Chris Gunter
4 Ben Davies
7 Joe Allen
13 Kieffer Moore
22 Chris Mepham
DENMARK (4)
8 Thomas Delaney
14 Mikkel Damsgaard
18 Daniel Wass
24 Mathias Jensen
ITALY (1)
12 Matteo Pessina
AUSTRIA (3)
8 David Alaba
13 Daniel Bachmann
21 Stefan Lainer
NETHERLANDS (1)
15 Marten de Roon
CZECH REPUBLIC (2)
12 Lukas Masopust
19 Adam Hlozek
BELGIUM (1)
16 Thorgan Hazard
PORTUGAL (1)
4 Ruben Dias
CROATIA (3)
5 Duje Caleta-Car
8 Mateo Kovacic
11 Marcelo Brozovic
SPAIN (4)
4 Pau Torres
5 Sergio Busquets
16 Rodri
18 Jordi Alba
FRANCE (5)
1 Hugo Lloris
2 Benjamin Pavard
3 Presnel Kimpembe
7 Antoine Griezmann
21 Lucas Hernández
SWITZERLAND (5)
2 Kevin Mbabu
7 Breel Embolo
10 Granit Xhaka
19 Mario Gavranovic
22 Fabian Schär
ENGLAND (1)
20 Phil Foden
GERMANY (5)
4 Matthias Ginter
6 Joshua Kimmich
7 Kai Havertz
19 Leroy Sané
21 Ilkay Gündogan
SWEDEN (3)
2 Mikael Lustig
20 Kristoffer Olsson
24 Marcus Danielson
UKRAINE (2)
5 Sergiy Sydorchuk
10 Mykola Shaparenko
