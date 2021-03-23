Euro 2020 fixtures and dates: Full schedule and how to watch every match of the 2021 summer tournament
Euro 2020 fixtures are set to begin on June 11, with a month-long festival of football across the continent
Euro 2020 fixtures are set to begin on June 11, as the greatest show in Europe goes continent-wide as a one-off.
Twelve cities across Europe were chosen as the hosts of the 51 matches of Euro 2020, with Wembley Stadium picked to hold the semi-finals and final of the competition. Though COVID-19 protocols may radically alter what was originally planned for the Euros, no country has pulled out from hosting as of yet.
With every team now qualified and the broadcasters chosen for every game, the fixtures of the tournament are at least set in stone.
Group stage
Euro 2020 Fixtures: the group stage
Matchday 1
11 June 2021
Match 1: Turkey vs Italy
8pm BST, live on BBC
Stadio Olympico, Rome, Italy
12 June 2021
Match 2: Wales vs Switzerland
2pm BST, live on BBC
Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan
Match 3: Denmark vs Finland
5pm BST, live on BBC
Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark
Match 4: Belgium vs Russia
8pm BST, live on ITV
Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia
13 June 2021
Match 5: England vs Croatia
2pm BST, live on BBC
Wembley Stadium, London, England
Match 6: Austria vs North Macedonia
5pm BST, live on ITV
Arena Nationala, Bucharest, Romania
Match 7: Netherlands vs Ukraine
8pm BST, live on ITV
Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands
14 June 2021
Match 8: Scotland vs Czech Republic
2pm BST, live on BBC
Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland
Match 9: Poland vs Slovakia
5pm BST, live on ITV
Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland
Match 10: Spain vs Sweden
8pm BST, live on BBC
San Mames, Bilbao, Spain
15 June 2021
Match 11: Hungary vs Portugal
5pm BST, live on ITV
Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary
Match 12: France vs Germany
8pm BST, live on ITV
Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany
Matchday 2
16 June 2021
Match 13: Finland vs Russia
2pm BST, live on BBC
Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia
Match 14: Turkey vs Wales
5pm BST, live on BBC
Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan
Match 15: Italy vs Switzerland
8pm BST, live on ITV
Stadio Olympico, Rome, Italy
17 June 2021
Match 16: Ukraine vs North Macedonia
2pm BST, live on ITV
Arena Nationala, Bucharest, Romania
Match 17: Denmark vs Belgium
5pm BST, live on ITV
Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark
Match 18: Netherlands vs Austria
8pm BST, live on BBC
Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands
18 June 2021
Match 19: Sweden vs Slovakia
2pm BST, live on BBC
Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland
Match 20: Croatia vs Czech Republic
5pm BST, live on BBC
Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland
Match 21: England vs Scotland
8pm BST, live on ITV
Wembley Stadium, London, England
19 June 2021
Match 22: Hungary vs France
2pm BST, live on BBC
Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary
Match 23: Portugal vs Germany
5pm BST, live on ITV
Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany
Match 24: Spain vs Poland
8pm BST, live on BBC
San Mames, Bilbao, Spain
Matchday 3
20 June 2021
Match 25: Italy vs Wales
5pm BST, live on ITV
Stadio Olympico, Rome, Italy
Match 26: Switzerland vs Turkey
5pm BST, live on ITV
Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan
21 June 2021
Match 27: Ukraine vs Austria
5pm BST, live on ITV
Stadio Olympico, Rome, Italy
Match 28: North Macedonia vs Netherlands
5pm BST, live on ITV
Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Match 29: Russia vs Denmark
8pm BST, live on BBC
Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark
Match 30: Finland vs Belgium
8pm BST, live on BBC
Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia
22 June 2021
Match 31: Croatia vs Scotland
8pm BST, live on ITV
Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland
Match 32: Czech Republic vs England
8pm BST, live on ITV
Wembley Stadium, London, England
23 June 2021
Match 33: Sweden vs Poland
5pm BST, live on ITV
Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland
Match 34: Slovakia vs Spain
5pm BST, live on ITV
San Mames, Bilbao, Spain
Match 35: Portugal vs France
8pm BST, live on BBC
Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary
Match 36: Germany vs Hungary
8pm BST, live on BBC
Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany
Round of 16
26 June 2021
Round of 16 tie 1: Runner-up Group A vs Runner-up Group B
6pm BST
Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Round of 16 tie 2: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group C
8pm BST
Wembley Stadium, London, England
27 June 2021
Round of 16 tie 3: Winner Group C vs 3rd Group D/E/F
6pm BST
Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary
Round of 16 tie 4: Winner Group B vs 3rd Group A/D/E/F
8pm BST
San Mames, Bilbao, Spain
28 June 2021
Round of 16 tie 5: Runner-up Group D vs Runner-up Group E
6pm BST
Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark
Round of 16 tie 6: Winner Group F vs 3rd Group A/B/C
8pm BST
Arena Nationala, Bucharest, Romania
29 June 2021
Round of 16 tie 7: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group F
6pm BST
Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland
Round of 16 tie 8: Winner Group E vs 3rd Group A/B/C/D
8pm BST
Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland
Quarter-finals
2 July 2021
Quarter-final 1: Round of 16 tie 6 winner vs Round of 16 tie 5 winner
6pm BST
Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia
Quarter-final 2: Round of 16 tie 4 winner vs Round of 16 tie 2 winner
8pm BST
Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany
3 July 2021
Quarter-final 3: Round of 16 tie 3 winner vs Round of 16 tie 1 winner
6pm BST
Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan
Quarter-final 4: Round of 16 tie 8 winner vs Round of 16 tie 7 winner
8pm BST
Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy
Semi-finals
July 6 2021
Semi-final 1: Quarter-final 2 winner vs Quarter-final 1 winner
8pm BST
Wembley Stadium, London, England
July 7 2021
Semi-final 2: Quarter-final 4 winner vs Quarter-final 3 winner
8pm BST
Wembley Stadium, London, England
Final
July 11 2021
Final: Semi-final 1 winner vs Semi-final 2 winner
8pm BST, live on BBC and ITV
Wembley Stadium, London, England
