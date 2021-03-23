Euro 2020 fixtures and dates: Full schedule and how to watch every match of the 2021 summer tournament

Euro 2020 fixtures are set to begin on June 11, as the greatest show in Europe goes continent-wide as a one-off.

Twelve cities across Europe were chosen as the hosts of the 51 matches of Euro 2020, with Wembley Stadium picked to hold the semi-finals and final of the competition. Though COVID-19 protocols may radically alter what was originally planned for the Euros, no country has pulled out from hosting as of yet.

EURO 2020 New dates, venues, tickets information, coronavirus protocols, and groups – everything you need to know

With every team now qualified and the broadcasters chosen for every game, the fixtures of the tournament are at least set in stone.

Group stage

Euro 2020 Fixtures: the group stage

Matchday 1

11 June 2021

Match 1: Turkey vs Italy

8pm BST, live on BBC

Stadio Olympico, Rome, Italy

12 June 2021

Match 2: Wales vs Switzerland

2pm BST, live on BBC

Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

Match 3: Denmark vs Finland

5pm BST, live on BBC

Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

Match 4: Belgium vs Russia

8pm BST, live on ITV

Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia

13 June 2021

Match 5: England vs Croatia

2pm BST, live on BBC

Wembley Stadium, London, England

Match 6: Austria vs North Macedonia

5pm BST, live on ITV

Arena Nationala, Bucharest, Romania

Match 7: Netherlands vs Ukraine

8pm BST, live on ITV

Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

14 June 2021

Match 8: Scotland vs Czech Republic

2pm BST, live on BBC

Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland

Match 9: Poland vs Slovakia

5pm BST, live on ITV

Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland

Match 10: Spain vs Sweden

8pm BST, live on BBC

San Mames, Bilbao, Spain

15 June 2021

Match 11: Hungary vs Portugal

5pm BST, live on ITV

Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Match 12: France vs Germany

8pm BST, live on ITV

Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Matchday 2

16 June 2021

Match 13: Finland vs Russia

2pm BST, live on BBC

Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia

Match 14: Turkey vs Wales

5pm BST, live on BBC

Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

Match 15: Italy vs Switzerland

8pm BST, live on ITV

Stadio Olympico, Rome, Italy

17 June 2021

Match 16: Ukraine vs North Macedonia

2pm BST, live on ITV

Arena Nationala, Bucharest, Romania

Match 17: Denmark vs Belgium

5pm BST, live on ITV

Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

Match 18: Netherlands vs Austria

8pm BST, live on BBC

Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

18 June 2021

Match 19: Sweden vs Slovakia

2pm BST, live on BBC

Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland

Match 20: Croatia vs Czech Republic

5pm BST, live on BBC

Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland

Match 21: England vs Scotland

8pm BST, live on ITV

Wembley Stadium, London, England

19 June 2021

Match 22: Hungary vs France

2pm BST, live on BBC

Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Match 23: Portugal vs Germany

5pm BST, live on ITV

Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Match 24: Spain vs Poland

8pm BST, live on BBC

San Mames, Bilbao, Spain

Matchday 3

20 June 2021

Match 25: Italy vs Wales

5pm BST, live on ITV

Stadio Olympico, Rome, Italy

Match 26: Switzerland vs Turkey

5pm BST, live on ITV

Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

21 June 2021

Match 27: Ukraine vs Austria

5pm BST, live on ITV

Stadio Olympico, Rome, Italy

Match 28: North Macedonia vs Netherlands

5pm BST, live on ITV

Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Match 29: Russia vs Denmark

8pm BST, live on BBC

Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

Match 30: Finland vs Belgium

8pm BST, live on BBC

Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia

22 June 2021

Match 31: Croatia vs Scotland

8pm BST, live on ITV

Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland

Match 32: Czech Republic vs England

8pm BST, live on ITV

Wembley Stadium, London, England

23 June 2021

Match 33: Sweden vs Poland

5pm BST, live on ITV

Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland

Match 34: Slovakia vs Spain

5pm BST, live on ITV

San Mames, Bilbao, Spain

Match 35: Portugal vs France

8pm BST, live on BBC

Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Match 36: Germany vs Hungary

8pm BST, live on BBC

Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

Round of 16

26 June 2021

Round of 16 tie 1: Runner-up Group A vs Runner-up Group B

6pm BST

Johan Cruyff Arena, Amsterdam, Netherlands

Round of 16 tie 2: Winner Group A vs Runner-up Group C

8pm BST

Wembley Stadium, London, England

27 June 2021

Round of 16 tie 3: Winner Group C vs 3rd Group D/E/F

6pm BST

Puskas Arena, Budapest, Hungary

Round of 16 tie 4: Winner Group B vs 3rd Group A/D/E/F

8pm BST

San Mames, Bilbao, Spain

28 June 2021

Round of 16 tie 5: Runner-up Group D vs Runner-up Group E

6pm BST

Parken Stadium, Copenhagen, Denmark

Round of 16 tie 6: Winner Group F vs 3rd Group A/B/C

8pm BST

Arena Nationala, Bucharest, Romania

29 June 2021

Round of 16 tie 7: Winner Group D vs Runner-up Group F

6pm BST

Aviva Stadium, Dublin, Republic of Ireland

Round of 16 tie 8: Winner Group E vs 3rd Group A/B/C/D

8pm BST

Hampden Park, Glasgow, Scotland

Quarter-finals

2 July 2021

Quarter-final 1: Round of 16 tie 6 winner vs Round of 16 tie 5 winner

6pm BST

Krestovsky Stadium, Saint Petersburg, Russia

Quarter-final 2: Round of 16 tie 4 winner vs Round of 16 tie 2 winner

8pm BST

Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany

3 July 2021

Quarter-final 3: Round of 16 tie 3 winner vs Round of 16 tie 1 winner

6pm BST

Olympic Stadium, Baku, Azerbaijan

Quarter-final 4: Round of 16 tie 8 winner vs Round of 16 tie 7 winner

8pm BST

Stadio Olimpico, Rome, Italy

Semi-finals

July 6 2021

Semi-final 1: Quarter-final 2 winner vs Quarter-final 1 winner

8pm BST

Wembley Stadium, London, England

July 7 2021

Semi-final 2: Quarter-final 4 winner vs Quarter-final 3 winner

8pm BST

Wembley Stadium, London, England

Final

July 11 2021

Final: Semi-final 1 winner vs Semi-final 2 winner

8pm BST, live on BBC and ITV

Wembley Stadium, London, England

