World Cup 2022: What could England’s route to the final look like?

With the World Cup 2022 draw complete, England now know what they have to win: and it might involve playing Scotland or Wales.

It's difficult to predict World Cups entirely, of course, but given that the pathways have been set for who should play who, we can map the likeliest opponents for the Three Lions, should they progress to the World Cup 2022 final. And after a semi-final in 2018, and a final at Euro 2020, working this out doesn't sound quite as ridiculous as it did once upon a time.

But it's not going to be easy…

World Cup 2022: If England finish top of their group

England are very lucky that they're in Group B. Qatar, the hosts, are the first side in Group A – and potentially the weakest of all top seeds. If England win their group, they'll have to face the second-placed side in Group A: assuming Netherlands are the strongest, that's going to be Ecuador, Senegal or Qatar.

After that, things get harder. One of France or Mexico are next up, one presumes, though Argentina could be in the quarter-final. If England reach the semi-finals, that's where the Netherlands could be faced.

The final? That could be anyone on the other half of the draw.

World Cup 2022: If England finish second in their group

If England finish second in their group, as mentioned, it's likely that the Netherlands will be in the round of 16.

In the quarter-finals, Argentina and Denmark seem most likely, with France the obvious standout that could be waiting in the semi-finals.

There's no easy route to the final, this time…

