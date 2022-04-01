World Cup 2022 groups: Who every country will face in Qatar
By Conor Pope published
The World Cup 2022 groups have been drawn – this is who each nation will face to reach the knockouts
There will be 32 countries taking part in eight World Cup 2022 groups in Qatar this year.
In each of the eight groups of four, the top two will progress to the knockout round, as well as the four best third-placed teams.
After nations were seeded and countries from the same continents separated, the following groups were drawn:
World Cup 2022 groups: Group A
Qatar
Ecuador
Senegal
Netherlands
Group B
England
Iran
United States
Ukraine/Scotland/Wales
Group C
Argentina
Saudi Arabia
Mexico
Poland
Group D
France
UAE/Australia/Peru
Denmark
Tunisia
Group E
Spain
Costa Rica/New Zealand
Germany
Japan
Group F
Belgium
Canada
Morocco
Croatia
Group G
Brazil
Serbia
Switzerland
Cameroon
Group H
Portugal
Ghana
Uruguay
South Korea
