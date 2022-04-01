World Cup 2022 groups: Who every country will face in Qatar

By published

The World Cup 2022 groups have been drawn – this is who each nation will face to reach the knockouts

FIFA World Cup 2022 groups
(Image credit: Getty)

There will be 32  countries taking part in eight World Cup 2022 groups in Qatar this year.

In each of the eight groups of four, the top two will progress to the knockout round, as well as the four best third-placed teams.

After nations were seeded and countries from the same continents separated, the following groups were drawn:

World Cup 2022 groups: Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

United States

Ukraine/Scotland/Wales

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

UAE/Australia/Peru

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Costa Rica/New Zealand

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea

For a limited time, you can get five copies of FourFourTwo for just £5! The offer ends on May 2, 2022.

Restock your kit bag with the best deals for footballers on Amazon right now

ALSO READ

EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW Qatar World Cup 2022: Dates, draw, fixtures, stadiums, temperature, squads and tickets

FINAL TEAMS World Cup 2022: When will all qualified teams be confirmed?

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Conor Pope
Conor Pope

Conor Pope is the Online Editor of FourFourTwo, overseeing all digital content, and joined the team in February 2019. He supports Blackburn Rovers and holds a season ticket with south London non-league side Dulwich Hamlet. His main football passions include Tugay, the San Siro and only using a winter ball when it snows.