World Cup 2022 groups: Who every country will face in Qatar

There will be 32 countries taking part in eight World Cup 2022 groups in Qatar this year.

In each of the eight groups of four, the top two will progress to the knockout round, as well as the four best third-placed teams.

After nations were seeded and countries from the same continents separated, the following groups were drawn:

World Cup 2022 groups: Group A

Qatar

Ecuador

Senegal

Netherlands

Group B

England

Iran

United States

Ukraine/Scotland/Wales

Group C

Argentina

Saudi Arabia

Mexico

Poland

Group D

France

UAE/Australia/Peru

Denmark

Tunisia

Group E

Spain

Costa Rica/New Zealand

Germany

Japan

Group F

Belgium

Canada

Morocco

Croatia

Group G

Brazil

Serbia

Switzerland

Cameroon

Group H

Portugal

Ghana

Uruguay

South Korea

