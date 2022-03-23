World Cup 2022: When will all qualified teams be confirmed?

This is the strangest of World Cup years, with the 2022 edition of international football’s biggest prize taking place in winter for the first time.

The anticipation is already starting to build, though, with the World Cup group stage draw set to take place in Doha on April 1.

Unusually, the draw will be made before all 32 of the competing nations have been decided.

But before we get that far, more than half of the World Cup 2022 places are still up for grabs ahead of thrilling climaxes to qualifying campaigns across the globe.

When will all the qualified teams be confirmed?

The final two teams to qualify for the World Cup 2022 will be the winners of the two inter-confederation play-offs.

This year, these ties will be decided in a single leg, at a neutral venue, on June 13 and 14.

Play-off 1 will be between teams that earned a play-off spot in AFC (Asia) and CONMEBOL (South America) qualifying, while Play-off 2 pits a CONCACAF (North/Central American/Caribbean) team against the top side from OFC (Oceania).

Originally, these games were pencilled in for March, to be completed in time for the group stage draw, but they were rescheduled due to disruption caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

When will the other qualifiers be decided?

The group stage of UEFA qualifying concluded in November 2021, with the 10 group winners booking a spot in Qatar.

There are three qualification spots still up for grabs for the 12 remaining teams, who will compete in three separate play-off brackets made up of four teams each.

Those 12 teams are made up of the 10 group runners-up and the two best UEFA Nations League group winners: Austria and the Czech Republic.

The UEFA play-off semi-finals are on March 24, with the winners progressing to three finals on March 29.

In South America, Brazil and Argentina have already qualified, but the teams taking up the remaining two automatic spots and one play-off spot will be decided on March 24 and 29 in the final two rounds of round-robin action.

There are three matchdays remaining in CONCACAF qualifying, on March 24, 27 and 30, with no teams yet guaranteed of one of the three automatic qualifying spots, although Canada are already assured of at least a play-off place.

The CAF (African) qualifiers will conclude when five qualifiers emerge from five two-legged play-off ties, taking place on 25 and 29 March.

Iran and South Korea have already qualified through the AFC (Asian) qualifiers, but the remaining two automatic qualifiers, plus two teams who will face off for a place in the inter-continental play-off, will be decided between March 24-29.

Finally, the entire OFC (Oceania) qualifying campaign will take place in Qatar between March 17-30, with the eventual winner earning an inter-continental play-off spot.

Simple, right?

Who has already qualified?

As it stands, 15 of the 32 teams heading to Qatar have been decided:

Qatar (Hosts)

Germany

Denmark

Brazil

France

Belgium

Croatia

Spain

Serbia

England

Switzerland

Netherlands

Argentina

Iran

South Korea

When is the World Cup 2022?

This year’s World Cup is the first to take place at the end of the year, due to the searing temperatures of the Qatar summer.

It kicks off on November 21 with a game that will feature hosts Qatar, and the group stage action will run until December 2.

The last 16 games take place between December 3-6, the quarter-finals are on December 9 and 10, and the semi-finals are scheduled for December 13 and 14.

The world champions will then be decided in the World Cup final on 18 December.

