Ranked! The 50 highest goalscorers in England history
The most clinical footballers ever to pull on the Three Lions shirt
To celebrate St George's Day we have taken a look at the highest goalscorers in England history.
There are actually more than 50 players on this list, because over the years several England internationals have become tied on the same number of goals. But we’ve put together the definitive list of the most clinical footballers ever to pull on the Three Lions shirt – a collection spanning three centuries...
49= Paul Gascoigne
Position: Midfielder
Goals: 10
49= Ron Flowers
Position: Midfielder
Goals: 10
49= Joe Cole
Position: Midfielder
Goals: 10
49= Allan Clarke
Position: Forward
Goals: 10
49= Franny Lee
Position: Forward
Goals: 10
49= Eric Brook
Position: Forward
Goals: 10
49= Dennis Wilshaw
Position: Forward
Goals: 10
49= Jackie Milburn
Position: Striker
Goals: 10
49= John Barnes
Position: Winger
Goals: 10
43= Gilbert Smith
Position: Forward
Goals: 11
43= Teddy Sheringham
Position: Striker
Goals: 11
43= Stanley Matthews
Position: Forward
Goals: 11
43= Wilf Mannion
Position: Forward
Goals: 11
43= John Goodall
Position: Forward
Goals: 11
43= Bryan Douglas
Position: Forward
Goals: 11
38= Trevor Francis
Position: Forward
Goals: 12
38= Fred Dewhurst
Position: Forward
Goals: 12
38= Raheem Sterling
Position: Forward
Goals: 12
38= Cliff Bastin
Position: Winger
Goals: 12
38= Charlie Bambridge
Position: Forward
Goals: 12
34= Tinsley Lindley
Position: Forward
Goals: 13
34= Bobby Smith
Position: Forward
Goals: 13
34= Martin Chivers
Position: Forward
Goals: 13
34= Paul Mariner
Position: Striker
Goals: 13
32= Paul Scholes
Position: Midfielder
Goals: 14
32= George Hilsdon
Position: Striker
Goals: 14
29= Tony Woodcock
Position: Striker
Goals: 16
29= Danny Welbeck
Position: Striker
Goals: 16
29= Tommy Taylor
Position: Forward
Goals: 16
28. David Beckham
Position: Midfielder
Goals: 17
24= Roger Hunt
Position: Striker
Goals: 18
24= Johnny Haynes
Position: Forward
Goals: 18
24= Dixie Dean
Position: Striker
Goals: 18
24= George Camsell
Position: Striker
Goals: 18
22= Martin Peters
Position: Midfielder
Goals: 20
22= Jermain Defoe
Position: Striker
Goals: 20
19= Kevin Keegan
Position: Forward
Goals: 21
19= Steven Gerrard
Position: Midfiellder
Goals: 21
19= Mick Channon
Position: Forward
Goals: 21
17= Tommy Lawton
Position: Striker
Goals: 22
17= Peter Crouch
Position: Striker
Goals: 22
16. Stan Mortensen
Position: Forward
Goals: 23
15. Geoff Hurst
Position: Striker
Goals: 24
13= Bryan Robson
Position: Midfielder
Goals: 26
12= David Platt
Position: Midfielder
Goals: 27
11= Vivian Woodward
Position: Forward
Goals: 28
11= Steve Bloomer
Position: Forward
Goals: 28
10. Frank Lampard
Position: Midfielder
Goals: 29
7= Alan Shearer
Position: Striker
Goals: 30
7= Nat Lofthouse
Position: Striker
Goals: 30
7= Tom Finney
Position: Winger
Goals: 30
6. Harry Kane
Position: Striker
Goals: 32
5. Michael Owen
Position: Striker
Goals: 40
4. Jimmy Greaves
Position: Forward
Goals: 44
3. Gary Lineker
Position: Striker
Goals: 48
2. Bobby Charlton
Position: Striker/Midfielder
Goals: 49
1. Wayne Rooney
Position: Striker
Goals: 53
