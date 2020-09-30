Khoza announces DSTV Premiership start date and prize money

Premier Soccer League Chairman Dr Irvin Khoza has announced that the new season will kick off with the MTN8 on the 17 October while the all new DSTV Premiership will start on 24 October and will have the same prize money structure as last season despite the new sponsors.

The Chairman held a press conference on Wednesday morning where he announced when the new season will kick off after having had to alter the original start date of the 9 October due to a Fifa international break.

Khoza said that it was important to finalise the start date so that Bafana Bafana can begin preparations.

The new season will kick off with the MTN8 on 17 October and the DStv Premiership set to start a week later on 24 October, while the fixtures are currently being finalised and will be announced soon.

CONFIRMED:The 2020/21 Season will kick-off on 17 October 2020.September 30, 2020

Khoza also revealed that due to the financial constraints caused by the coronavirus the league’s prize money structure will remain the same as last season despite DSTV replacing ABSA as the PSL’s title sponsor and that the deal will run for five years.