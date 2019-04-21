Marcelo News and Features
Date of birth: May 12, 1988
Instagram: @marcelotwelve
Club(s): Fluminense, Real Madrid
Country: Brazil
Signing fee: £5.85 million
Has won every domestic honour with Real Madrid but the left-back has not fared so well on international duty with Brazil. Has four winners medals for La Liga, Spanish Super Cup, Champions League and the Club World Cup, also lifting the Copa del Rey twice and UEFA Super Cup on three occasions. But his international honours are restricted to winning the 2013 Confederations Cup and bronze and silver medals in successive Olympic Games finals.
