Marcelo News and Features

Date of birth: May 12, 1988
Instagram: @marcelotwelve
Club(s): Fluminense, Real Madrid
Country: Brazil
Signing fee: £5.85 million

Has won every domestic honour with Real Madrid but the left-back has not fared so well on international duty with Brazil. Has four winners medals for La Liga, Spanish Super Cup, Champions League and the Club World Cup, also lifting the Copa del Rey twice and UEFA Super Cup on three occasions. But his international honours are restricted to winning the 2013 Confederations Cup and bronze and silver medals in successive Olympic Games finals.

Latest about Marcelo

Jesse McCambridge

Which footballer do you look like? FourFourTwo followers suggest their lookalikes

By FourFourTwo Staff

Spoiler: some of your mates are very mean for suggesting you look like these players

Atletico Madrid v Liverpool – UEFA Champions League – Round of 16 – First Leg – Wanda Metropolitano

Atletico’s Costa pays tribute to Torrecilla, while Real’s Marcelo takes a knee

By PA Staff

Quiz! Can you name the former clubs of Real Madrid's 2017-winning XI?

By FourFourTwo Staff

They're one of the most formidable club sides of modern times - but where were they before Madrid?

By FourFourTwo Staff

News and features about Real Madrid and Brazil defender Marcelo

Best left-backs in the world: the top 10, ranked

By Mark White

FFT100 The full-back is becoming an ever-more important aspect of the game – check out our picks for the top left-backs on planet Earth right now...

FFT100

Vinicius Jr reveals the Real Madrid player who has helped him most so far – and they’re not Brazilian

Posted

Real Madrid The Brazilian winger reveals which of his Madrid teammates has been the biggest influence on his career. 

Real Madrid
Marcelo

Marcelo lifts lid on Champions League final anxiety: “If I have to die out here tonight, f*** it. I'll die.”

By Alasdair Mackenzie

Real Madrid Real Madrid star Marcelo has revealed that he suffered from a panic attack before facing Liverpool in the 2018 Champions League final.

Real Madrid

Zidane says under-fire Real Madrid keeper Thibaut Courtois is not undroppable

By FourFourTwo Staff

Granada

Granada
Marcelo Real Madrid Transfer News

Marcelo responds to Real Madrid exit talk and Ronaldo reunion rumours

By Harriet Drudge

Real Madrid The Brazil international has spent 12 years at Real Madrid, but with wholesale changes expected this summer, it was rumoured he could be forced into looking for pastures new.

Real Madrid

Marcelo says Real Madrid are “damaged” by disappointing season

By FourFourTwo Staff

Athletic Bilbao

Athletic Bilbao
