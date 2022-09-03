Real Madrid legend Marcelo joins Greek champions Olympiacos

Real Madrid legend Marcelo has joined Greek champions Olympiacos on a one-year deal after 15 seasons at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Brazilian left-back leaves Los Blancos as the club's most decorated player, with 25 trophies in his decade and a half in Spain – including five Champions League crowns and six LaLiga titles.

Marcelo, who was out of contract at the end of last season, has signed a one-year contract with the Greek Super League side, with the option of extending the agreement for one more season after that.

In their announcement of the signing on Friday, the 47-time Greek champions said on Twitter: "A true football LEGEND joins OLYMPIACOS. Welcome MARCELO to Piraeus."

Ένας αληθινός ΘΡΥΛΟΣ του ποδοσφαίρου στον ΟΛΥΜΠΙΑΚΟ! / A true football LEGEND joins OLYMPIACOS! Welcome MARCELO to Piraeus

Marcelo, who was 34 in May, made 546 appearances for Real Madrid and scored 38 goals for Los Blancos.

Olympiakos, currently third in the Greek Super League, face Ionikos on Saturday.

The Brazilian was not signed in time to play in that match, but could make his debut against Nantes in the Europa League next Thursday.