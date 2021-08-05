Adidas reveal new Real Madrid away shirt ahead of 2021/22 season

Adidas have launched the new Real Madrid away shirt ahead of the 2021/22 campaign, with the blue jersey adorned by abstract graffiti in homage to the city's Malasaña district.

The kit also features bursts of orange and white, with the Adidas stripes and logo represented by the two colours as well as the club crest and shirt sponsor.

The Adidas kit is made from a series of recycled materials and features temperature regulation technology, designed to keep players feeling cool, dry, and confident during play.

The release comes after Real Madrid already unveiled their home shirt for the season. The clubs iconic all-white strip features predominantly blue details, such as the neckline, cuffs and sponsor, but also similar splashes of orange on the logo and sponsors.

The new away jersey will be worn for the first time on pitch by the Real Madrid Women’s team later today, in a friendly fixture against Sparta Prague. It will be worn by the Men’s team on 8th August, also in a friendly match, against Italian club AC Milan.

The new away kit will be available to purchase from today via adidas.com/rm, selected adidas stores and the Real Madrid club and online store, as well as selected retailers and fashion stores from 12th August.

