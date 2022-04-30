Marcelo now has more trophies than any Real Madrid player in history

Marcelo has become Real Madrid's most decorated player after picking up another LaLiga winners' medal on Saturday.

The Brazilian left-back started in a much-changed Madrid side against Espanyol at the Santiago Bernabeu and was part of a back line which kept a clean sheet in an emphatic 4-0 win over the Catalan club.

Marcelo also set up compatriot Rodrygo for Madrid's opening goal and as club captain, lifted the trophy amid jubilant celebrations on the pitch after the match.

¡El futbolista con más trofeos en la historia de nuestro club!

When Real Madrid won the Spanish Supercopa in January, he drew level with Real Madrid legend Paco Gento on 23 trophies for Los Blancos.

And this LaLiga win means he now has 24 titles for Real Madrid, more than any other player in the club's illustrious history.

The 33-year-old has won four Champions Leagues, six LaLiga titles, four Club World Cups, five Spanish Supercopas, three UEFA Super Cups and two Copas del Rey as a Real Madrid player.

And although he has an uncertain future at Real Madrid, Marcelo could yet add another trophy this season as Los Blancos look to overturn a 4-3 deficit in their Champions League semi-final second leg against Manchester City on Wednesday and advance to the final of the European competition.