5 things we learned from the weekend’s Scottish football

Another exciting weekend of Scottish football ended with Celtic beating Rangers 1-0 in an enthralling Betfred Cup final at Hampden Park.

Here, the PA news agency looks at five things we learned from both league and cup matches north of the border.

Alfredo Morelos might never score against Celtic

Celtic goalkeeper Fraser Forster saves Alfredo Morelos’ penalty during the Betfred Cup Final at Hampden Park (PA)

The otherwise prolific striker’s failure to score against Celtic stretched to 11 games after he squandered a series of chances to put Rangers in the driving seat at Hampden.

The Colombian was denied five times by Fraser Forster before the Celtic goalkeeper saved his penalty.

Morelos – who has scored 25 times already this season – shot wide of the target from another good position in stoppage time.

Celtic can win ugly

The Hoops have enjoyed dominant and clinical performances in finals as well as grinding opponents down during their treble-treble years.

But they had to show another side as they sealed a 10th consecutive domestic trophy after a poor performance.

Christopher Jullien netted from an offside position on the hour mark with their first chance and they battled on with 10 men after Jeremie Frimpong was sent off three minutes later.

Forster was unquestionably the star man but Celtic had other heroic shifts of sheer effort and commitment in that final half hour.

The wait goes on for Rangers

REACTION: James Tavernier spoke to @RangersTV after today's match. pic.twitter.com/7powlFDPz5— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) December 8, 2019

Rangers fans have waited since 2011 for their team to bring a major trophy back to Ibrox and they will be left wondering how that drought will extend into a new decade after their side dominated against Celtic.

With trips to face Motherwell and Hibernian in the coming weeks, Rangers have to bounce back quickly to make sure they remain competitive in the title race ahead of the next derby at Celtic Park on December 29.

Hamilton are in free-fall

It was another fruitless afternoon for Hamilton as Cameron MacPherson’s second-half goal – his first of the season – gave St Mirren a narrow win.

Alex Gogic was sent off for the home side in the latter stages of Saints’ first victory in four games and their first away win of the season.

Brian Rice’s men, however, have gone 10 matches without a victory and sit above bottom side St Johnstone on goal difference.

Aberdeen’s unbeaten run ends

🎥 | A clip from the manager's post-match interview on RedTV.— Aberdeen FC (@AberdeenFC) December 7, 2019

Derek McInnes’ side fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 with Rangers in a thrilling match at Pittodrie on Wednesday night but surprisingly melted at Easter Road.

Hibernian ran out deserved 3-0 winners with Martin Boyle scoring a double and Florian Kamberi notching.

It was the Dons’ first defeat in seven games and they have to try to start another run against struggling Hamilton next week.