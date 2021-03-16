Aaron Ramsey signs first professional contract at Aston Villa

Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey has committed his future to the Premier League club by signing his first professional contract.

The 18-year-old, a regular in the club’s under-23 setup, has played for England at youth level and featured in the Young Lions’ Under-19s squad last November.

His older brother Jacob Ramsey, 19, broke into Dean Smith’s first team this season, and has played 13 matches in the Premier League.

Congratulations to Aaron Ramsey, who has signed his first professional contract with Aston Villa! ✍️— Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) March 16, 2021 See more

Villa’s academy boss Mark Harrison told the club’s official website: “We are delighted Aaron has signed his first professional contract having registered with the club as an Under-9.

“Aaron has become a regular in the U23s team as well as being somebody who has captained England at youth level. He has also recently been training with the first team on a regular basis.

“It is great reward and recognition for all his hard work throughout his journey so far, as well as being a special day for his family and many of the academy staff who, over the years, have been fantastic in supporting Aaron.

“We really look forward to seeing how he develops over the next few years.”