Adam Cummins forces draw as Stirling lose ground in League Two title race
By PA Staff
Stirling had to settle for a point at home after sharing a 1-1 cinch League Two draw with Stranraer.
It might have been worse for second-placed Albion, who are now six points behind league leaders Kelty Hearts, as they had to come from behind after Matt Yates gave the visitors a 67th-minute lead.
Adam Cummins equalised just four minutes later but Albion lost more ground at the top of the table.
Goals from Andy Munro and Stefan McCluskey saw Forfar win 2-0 against Annan.
Cowdenbeath stay bottom of the table after a 2-0 home loss to Stenhousmuir. A Craig Thomson own goal and a strike from Robert Thomson gave the Warriors victory.
It was also 2-0 at Cliftonhill Stadium where late goals from Callum Wilson and Jordan Morton saw Albion defeat Elgin.
