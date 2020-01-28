Andy Robertson praises "different class" Jordan Henderson for driving Liverpool on

Andy Robertson says Jordan Henderson has been one of Liverpool's standout performers this season.

The Liverpool captain has been in impressive form in recent weeks, including an excellent performance in last week's 2-1 victory over Wolves.

That win maintained the Reds' 16-point advantage over the chasing pack and means they have still dropped points on just one occasion this season.

And Robertson says he is pleased that Henderson is now getting the credit he has long deserved.

“Hendo, for me, this season has been different class. He’s been one of, if not our best player this season," he told the club's official website.

“Sometimes over the years Hendo’s not got the credit that he deserves. But when you play with him, you train with him and see the way he acts off the field, it’s an absolute pleasure [for him] to be my captain and everyone’s captain.

“For us, he’s now getting the credit that he deserves and that’s what it’s all about for us because he’s getting the recognition that his performances deserve.

“His all-round play the past couple of months has been second to none and he’s really driving us forward to the position we are in now.”

Liverpool have shown remarkable consistency throughout this season, which Robertson believes is down to the squad's collective mindset.

"We are a team that don’t find excuses, we are a team that gets on with it.

"Are there some games you go in tired? Are there some games you go in with an injury when you are playing with pain? Of course there are. But like I’ve said, we are going for something that’s never been done before.

"We are playing for a club that is a fantastic club to play for. The fans are really enjoying it, we are all enjoying it, so why wouldn’t we put ourselves out there?

"Pain barrier or tiredness, it’s just about breaking through the barriers and it’s about just giving your all for the badge and for your team-mates in there – and that’s what all of us are doing just now.

"Then we rest and maybe hobble about for a couple of days and then we go again. It’s a fantastic group of boys in there, an honest group who work so hard for each other and that’s why we are getting the results just now."

Liverpool return to action against West Ham in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

READ MORE

It was only a draw – but was the comeback against Chelsea the sign of a new Arsenal?

Should Manchester United hire a director of football? 10 candidates they could consider

The paradox of success: why do we think quick success is only delivered by short-term managers?