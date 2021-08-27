Ange Postecoglou tips Liam Scales to be a big hit at Celtic
By PA Staff
Celtic have agreed a deal to sign defender Liam Scales from Shamrock Rovers.
The 23-year-old will join Celtic after Rovers missed out on a place in the Europa League group stage following defeat by Flora Tallinn on Thursday night.
Celtic say Scales will sign a four-year contract.
Manager Ange Postecoglou said: “Liam is a young player who has impressed us and is someone who we think has the potential to have a big future at Celtic. He is an athletic defender who has the ability to play in a number of positions.
“As I have said before, everyone at the club has been working hard to add depth and quality to our squad and in signing Liam I think again we have made good progress. We all look forward to welcoming Liam to Celtic and to start working with him.”
Former Republic of Ireland Under-21 defender Scales has made more than 50 appearances for Shamrock Rovers after moving from UCD in 2020.
