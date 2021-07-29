Arsenal forward Tyreece John-Jules signs season-long loan at Blackpool

Sky Bet Championship new boys Blackpool have secured the services of Arsenal forward Tyreece John-Jules on a season-long loan.

The Gunners academy graduate is still to make his debut for the Premier League club, but has spent periods of each of the last two campaigns away from the Emirates.

“I’ve spent the last couple of seasons on loan in League One and wanted to challenge myself at the next level and there’s no better place to come than Blackpool to do just that,” John-Jules told the official club website.

“I spoke to the gaffer before joining and he made me feel comfortable and excited for the journey here, so I’m really excited for this coming season.”

John-Jules scored once in a loan spell with Lincoln during the second half of the 2019-20 season but fared better with league rivals Doncaster throughout the past term.

He netted five times with Rovers and will now test himself in a higher division under Seasiders boss Neil Critchley, who worked with Gunners centre-back Daniel Ballard during the most recent campaign.

Critchley added: “We really value the continued working relationship with Arsenal and would like to thank them for trusting us with Tyreece’s development.

“I’ve followed Tyreece’s progress for some time now, both with Arsenal and for the England youth teams.

“He’s an attacking player who brings plenty of creativity, whether that be with goals or assists and he will fit in with the work ethic we have here in the squad.”