Arsenal report: Granit Xhaka could leave before Monday

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka could end up dramatically leaving the club in the coming days, if one admirer gets his wish.

The controversial Swiss captain has divided opinion over his six years in north London and came very close to leaving the Emirates Stadium last summer for Roma. Now, manager Jose Mourinho is apparently keen on signing the player once more.

Italian outfit Corriere dello Sport have suggested that the former Arsenal captain could move to the Eternal City before this transfer window is over, with the Gunners looking to recruit a long-term successor to step into Xhaka's role.

Mikel Arteta identified Ruben Neves as the potential replacement over the summer – and the report from Italy states that the Wolves midfielder could well still be in line to step into the Gunners' midfield.

The Spanish manager would like to move to more of a 4-3-3 long-term, with Thomas Partey deepest and Martin Odegaard on the right. Neves would sit on the left in this system, covering, breaking up play and forming a double-pivot when needed.

Arsenal are also rumoured to be interested in Douglas Luiz for their midfield but will have to move fast if they want to secure a signing. The short-term need for a new midfielder has perhaps passed, however, given that Thomas Partey has returned from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Xhaka is 29 and signed a new deal last summer.

