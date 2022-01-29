Arsenal transfer news: Alexander Isak spotted in London ahead of rumours he will join Gunners before deadline day
By Mark White published
Arsenal transfer news has been ramping up – now Real Sociedad striker and major target Alexander Isak has been seen in the capital
Arsenal transfer news is getting thick and fast right now – and Alexander Isak hasn't exactly quelled whispers that he'll be heading to north London this weekend.
The super Swedish striker has been spotted out and about in the capital, with the Gunners heavily rumoured to be close to pressing the button and hitting Real Sociedad's £75m release clause for the forward. Curiously, Adnan Januzaj appears to be with him on the trip, too.
While the sighting aren't exactly confirmation that the player will be heading to the Emirates Stadium before Monday's deadline, a trip to London just before the window closes – when a big club are interested in signing Isak – seems like a little more than just a coincidence to Arsenal fans.
Isak is the second-choice for Mikel Arteta, following Dusan Vlahovic's transfer to Juventus – but reports have recently suggested that the Gunners value both players equally highly.
The Gunners have lacked firepower up front all season, with the fall of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from being the first choice striker and captain, while Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah are both running down their contracts.
Arteta has made it clear that he wants a physical striker with good link-up play and Isak is seen as the perfect choice – and someone who has worked with Martin Odegaard in the past, too.
Mark White has been a staff writer on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, writing pieces for both online and the magazine.
