Arsenal transfer news: Eduardo Camavinga’s agent expects offers from ‘top, top clubs’

Arsenal target Eduardo Camavinga has been the subject of “a lot of offers”, according to the player’s agent.

Mikel Arterta is keen to bolster his squad this summer after a disappointing season for the Gunners.

Arsenal are eighth in the Premier League table and look set to miss out on European football for the first time since 1995/96.

Reports claim that central midfield is one of five areas that Arteta is keen to strengthen in the upcoming transfer market.

Camavinga is among the players who has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium in recent weeks.

The 18-year-old has enjoyed another impressive season for Rennes, for whom he has made close to 100 appearances since bursting onto the scene aged 16.

Camavinga has also won three caps for France and is hoping to be included in Didier Deschamps’ squad for Euro 2020.

And Arsenal can expect to receive stiff competition for the teenager’s signature should they attempt to sign him this summer.

"Believe me we have a lot of offers for this year, a lot of offers, and good ones. I mean top, top clubs. We don’t want to rush,” Jonathan Barnett, the player’s agent, told SNTV .

“There is the right time to move on and playing games is the most important thing at his age.

"Playing in a good club is nice for him. It might be this year, or he wants to have another year. He has got to talk to his family, his father.

"We will all sit down and decide. We will talk to Rennes as well and decide. There is no rush for him.

"He’s probably the best young player in the world. He has just turned 18. He has already been a French international. He’s an unbelievable talent.

"He could play in any team in the world. He is still going to be a great talent at 19 [in November]. It’s not that old you know, 19."

Subscribe to FourFourTwo today and get your first five issues for just £5 for a limited time only - all the features, exclusive interviews, long reads and quizzes - for a cheaper price!

NOW READ

INTERVIEW Raheem Sterling exclusive: “If England don’t feel like we can win Euro 2020, we might as well not bother going”

INTERVIEW Ivan Toney exclusive: "I'm the best player in the Football League, now I want to do the same in the Premier League!"

QUIZ! Can you name the 100 most valuable English, Welsh and Scottish players?