Arsenal transfer news: Mikel Arteta wants to strengthen five positions this summer

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has pinpointed five positions that the club need to strengthen this summer, according to reports.

The Gunners ran out 1-0 winners against Chelsea on Wednesday thanks to Emile Smith Rowe’s first-half goal.

That victory moved Arsenal up to eighth place in the Premier League table, although this has still been a disappointing campaign for the club.

The north Londoners are facing up to the prospect of a season without European football next term.

The last time Arsenal were absent from continental competition was 1995/96, before Arsene Wenger’s appointment as manager.

Arteta has come under pressure in recent weeks, particularly after his side lost to Villarreal in the semi-finals of the Europa League.

According to Goal , the Spaniard is planning to shake up his squad this summer, with additions being sought in five different positions.

Arteta wants a goalkeeper, a central midfielder, a striker and two new full-backs - presumably one at right-back and one at left-back.

A new centre-forward is being sought because Alexandre Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah both face uncertain futures.

Bernd Leno could also be on his way out of the Emirates Stadium, while there is little in the way of natural back-up to left-back Kieran Tierney.

Right-back Hector Bellerin has also been linked with the exit door, while loanee midfielder Martin Odegaard will return to Real Madrid at the end of the campaign.

“There are so many things to do because we have a lot of players on loan and a lot of players with contracts that we still have to sort,” Arteta said recently when asked about his plans for the upcoming transfer window.

“It will depend on what happens with a lot of those players and what we are able to recruit to improve the team. That is going to determine where we are."

