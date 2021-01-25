Arsenal transfer news: Gunners due to confirm loan capture of Real Madrid’s Martin Odegaard

Real Madrid’s Martin Odegaard is set to join Arsenal on loan for the rest of the season after agreeing a deal with the club over the weekend.

Odegaard is believed to be completing his medical today and could be announced as an Arsenal player imminently, according to The Times and the Daily Mail.

The Norwegian international, who first moved to the Bernabeu six years ago, is keen to play regular first team football having made only seven appearances in La Liga during the current campaign.

He was initially expected to return to Real Sociedad this month, having enjoyed a successful loan spell in San Sebastián last season, which featured seven goals and nine assists.

Instead, Odegaard has elected to join Arsenal, who have been looking to add creativity to their midfield since sidelining Mesut Ozil over the summer.

The German World Cup winner is finally off the wage bill after completing a move to boyhood club Fenerbahce on a three-and-a-half-year contract.

Odegaard will hope to bring a much-needed attacking spark back to Arsenal’s play over the coming months as they aim to secure a place in Europe.

Although Mikel Arteta’ side have turned a corner recently, winning four of their last five league games, they remain in the bottom half of the table having scored just 23 goals.

They hope that the signing of Odegaard will help to address that, with his vision and passing ability perfect for unlocking stubborn opposition defences.

The cost of the deal, including a loan fee and Odegaard’s salary, is believed to be £2.5million.

The 22-year-old playmaker first emerged as a potential star at Stromsgodset, making his debut for the first team at the age of 15.

He became the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Tippeligaen shortly after, prompting several of Europe’s biggest clubs to take him on trial.

Although Odegaard hasn’t enjoyed the smoothest of journeys at Real Madrid, recent loan spells have enabled him to shine and put a promising career back on track.