Arsenal transfer news: Matteo Guendouzi vows to fight for his future at the club

Matteo Guendouzi has pledged to fight for his future at Arsenal despite being sent out on loan this season.

Guendouzi was exiled from Mikel Arteta’s first-team squad following a display of ill-discipline at the end of a defeat by Brighton in June.

The midfielder clashed with Neal Maupay at the end of the game and did not play another minute for Arsenal last term.

Guendouzi was then sent to Hertha Berlin on a season-long loan at the beginning of the current campaign.

The 21-year-old is out of contract at the Emirates Stadium in 2022 and does not appear to have much of a future at the club.

However, Guendouzi has vowed to win back Arteta’s faith, as he seeks an unlikely reintegration into the Arsenal squad.

“I am focused on my season with Hertha Berlin,” Guendouzi told France Football .

“Next, we will sit down with my entourage and people at the club to discuss the future. This summer will be a decisive moment.

“I belong to Arsenal for another year. From the moment that I am playing for Arsenal, I will give everything for the club, fans, team, and staff. I will work hard for the shirt as I have always done.”

Guendouzi also moved to dismiss suggestions that he does not have the right temperament to excel at the highest level.

“I’m not a bad boy, quite the contrary,” he added. “If you want to succeed, you have to have a very good character, but also this personality to always want to be the best, always to want to win, to progress. It will differentiate you.

“There are a lot of very good players. Excellent people have failed to turn pro and, for these cases, the mentality has a very large part of the responsibility. My character and my personality have allowed me to do great things. It will still help me to go to the highest level.”

