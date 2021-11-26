Ayo Obileye completes ban as Livingston host Rangers

Livingston have no fresh injuries ahead of their cinch Premiership contest with Rangers.

Loan player Ben Williamson is unable to face his parent club and Ayo Obileye completes a two-match suspension.

Scott Pittman and Sean Kelly remain out along with Adam Lewis (foot) and Daniel Barden (cancer).

Rangers have an unchanged squad for the trip to West Lothian.

Neither Leon Balogun nor Kemar Roofe are ready to return after missing games in the past week.

Filip Helander remains on the sidelines with a knee problem and Nnamdi Ofoborh (heart issue) is also still missing.