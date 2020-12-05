Bairns bolster League One lead after beating Peterhead

Falkirk extended their lead at the top of Scottish League One with a 2-1 home win over Peterhead.

First-half goals by Blair Alston and Conor Sammon ensured Lyall Cameron’s late effort was a mere consolation for the visitors.

Cove Rangers suffered a 2-1 loss at home to Montrose, after Graham Webster and Russell McLean were on target for the away side, which meant Falkirk now hold a four-point advantage at the summit.

Partick Thistle moved up to third despite being held to a goalless draw by Dumbarton.

Brian Graham could have secured the points, but he was denied from the penalty spot in the 41st minute.

Elsewhere, Jack Hamilton’s brace saw East Fife jump up to seventh from the basement after a 2-0 victory over Airdrieonians.

Forfar Athletic have replaced East Fife at the bottom of the table after their clash at Clyde was postponed due to the hosts having a number of players self-isolating.