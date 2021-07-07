Ball boy known for Trent Alexander-Arnold corner signs first pro Liverpool deal

Oakley Cannonier, the ball boy who shot to fame for his small part in Liverpool’s famous 4-0 Champions League win over Barcelona, has signed his first professional contract with the club.

The 17-year-old striker, who joined as an under-12 from Leeds, was praised for his quick thinking in tossing a ball to Trent Alexander-Arnold which allowed the defender to catch the visitors unawares with a corner swept in by Divock Origi as Jurgen Klopp’s side overturned a 3-0 deficit from the first leg of their semi-final in 2019.

Cannonier, who has represented England at youth level, had his breakthrough year with the under-18s last season and scored the last goal in a Liverpool game played at the club’s former Melwood training ground in November’s victory over Leeds.